RWITC honours trainer Bezan Chenoy for a golden milestone

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) honoured Bezan Chenoy for completing 50 years as a professional trainer at the Pune race course on Sunday.

The chairman and managing Committee felicitated him for his milestone, recognising his dedication and contributions to Indian horse racing. Reflecting on his journey, Mr. Chenoy expressed, “Fifty years have flown by, but it’s been a great ride.”

Chenoy began his career as an assistant to Dara Pandole before heading to England to further his training expertise. He earned his trainer’s license at the RWITC in August 1974, and within his first month, saddled his debut winner Naval Glory.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Chenoy has won all the major group races, including three Indian Derbies, three Pune Derbies, two Invitation Cups, three Sprinters’ Cups, and one Stayers’ Cup. His most notable achievement was guiding Astonish to the prestigious ‘Indian Triple Crown’.

His daughter Nazzak, who is also a Trainer at RWITC, continues to carry her father’s legacy.

