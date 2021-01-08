RWITC gets State Govt. permission for online betting

MUMBAI:

The Maharashtra Government has granted permission to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) to conduct online betting on the races to be held at the Mumbai and Pune race courses.

Mr. Zavaray Poonawalla, chairman, RWITC, said in a statement that “he is delighted to announce having received the permission for online betting which he believes is the lifeline for horse racing. This is a historical achievement for RWITC!”

“Having worked and pursued the matter relentlessly for months together, the permission for online betting was granted and handed over Thursday evening. Online betting will commence from Sunday, January 10, on the day of the Indian 2000 Guineas.” he added.

One needs to download the Paytmfirstgames app on Android phones & IOS users’ would require to log in through the Safari Browser to place the bets.