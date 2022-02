MUMBAI:

01 February 2022 18:16 IST

The Royal Western India Turf Club’s annual auction sale of two-year-old Indian bloodstock (thoroughbred horses foaled in 2020) will be held on February 7, from 4 p.m. onwards at the Mahalaxmi race course. 155 horses have been entered in this year’s catalogue out of which 12 exclusive lots are accommodated in ‘Blue Pages’.

