GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RWITC and BMC sign 30-year lease for Mahalaxmi racecourse

Published - July 03, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Vinayak M. Zodge

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have officially signed an agreement concerning the lease for Mahalaxmi racecourse, according to a letter issued by Surendra R. Sanas, chairman of RWITC. 

The new lease, spanning from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2053 was granted based on the mandate given by the members at the Extra-Ordinary Meeting held on January 30, 2024.

Earlier this year, a proposal was put forth by the State Govt. and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), spearheaded by the then BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, which culminated in RWITC members voting with a majority of 76% in favour of the agreement on January 30.

Under the finalised deal, a substantial portion of the racecourse, totaling 120 acres out of 211, is slated for transformation into a theme park. RWITC will retain the remaining 91 acres for horseracing and turf club activities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.