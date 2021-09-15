Rush More, Ayur Shakti, Breaking Bounds, My Triumph andEmissary shine

CHENNAI:

15 September 2021 18:38 IST

Rush More, Ayur Shakti, Breaking Bounds, My Triumph and Emissary shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 15).

Inner sand:

600m: Star Waves (rb) 42.5. In good shape. Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 39. Worked well. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 38.5. Moved well. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Easy. Historian (rb) 43. Urged.

800m: Breaking Bounds (K.V. Baskar) 51, 600/40. Moved impressively. Hope And Glory (Ishwar Singh) 54.5, 600/40.5. A- 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (rb), Rajputana (Manikandan) 58, 600/44. Former is coming to hand. Gift Of Perfection (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. Pushed in the last part. Sinatra (rb) 55, 600/42.5. In good condition. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-0, 600/46.5. Artistry (A. Ayaz Khan) 55.5, 600/39.5. Fully extended.

1000m: Pappa Rich (Azfar Syeed) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Baby Bazooka (S. Sunil) 1-19, 800/1-4, 600/49. Easy. Princess Sasha (Ishwar Singh) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Star Chieftain (Farid Ansari) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Pushed. Star Ranking (-) Star Proof (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. Former finished three lengths in front. Siege Perilous (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Honour) (rb), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star - She’s An Ace) (rb) 1-16, 800/57, 600/42. They moved neck and neck. Ayur Shakti (rb) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Fit for the fray. Azeria (Azfar Syeed) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/45. Handy. Icy River (C. Umesh), Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Strode out well. My Triumph (S. Kabdhar), Emissary (C. Brisson) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. They pleased. Rush More (C. Umesh) 1-3, 800/51, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: El Politico (S. Sunil) 43.5. Extended. Farewell (rb) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Oberon (Ramandeep) 1-1, 600/44. Ganton (J. Paswan) 1-3, 600/48.

Gate practice (Inner sand):

1000m: Catelyn (Kuldeep Singh), Red Hot Jet (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-9.32. They jumped out well, former finished three lengths in front. Andromeda Sky (Rajendra Singh) 1-7.56. Jumped out well. Queen of Gibraltar (Farid Ansari) 1-8.35. Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu), Beauregard (Azad Alam), Glorious Legend (R. Rupesh) 1-5.36. Lakshanam was the pick. Tower Of Strength (Azfar Syeed), Cape Cod (Koshi Kumar), Magic Air (rb) 1-8.85. They jumped out well. Nagada (M. Bhaskar), Roka (C. Umesh), Undeniable (P. Sai Kumar) 1-2.43. They took a good jump, Nagada finished well in front. Shield Maiden (Manikandan), Bring It On (Shahar Babu) 1-10.68. Former finished a distance in front. Striking Distance (Sham Kumar), Oscars Thunder (Zulquar Nain) 1-3.40. Latter out paced his companion. Excellent Phoenix (Ramandeep), Obsession (rb) 1-8.80. Former finished well in front. Bay Of Naples (A. Ayaz Khan), Sprit Of Zion (C. Umesh) 1-5.55. They jumped out well, latter finished well ahead.