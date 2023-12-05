Running Star pleases

December 05, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Running Star pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 5) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Senorita D (V. Bunde) 1200/600m 40. Easy.

1000m: 2/y/o Running Star (V. Bunde), Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Dali Swirl (Nazil), Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Shelar) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

1200m: Mi Arion (P.S. Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed.

