Running Star, New Dimension and Big Red impress

February 26, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Mumbai:

Running Star, New Dimension and Big Red impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Pure For Sure (M.S. Deora) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Tarzan (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Psychic Star (C. Umesh) 56, 600/41. Easy. Roderic O’ Connor/Scionic (M.S. Deora), Ma Cherie (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/42. Pair level. Continental Drift (H.M. Akshay), Mysteriousstranger (Santosh) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. Thrill Of Brazil (Santosh), Serengeti (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/39. Former was superior.

1000m: Escape Velocity (H.M. Akshay), Aperol (Santosh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was one length better. New Dimension (Yash) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Retains form.  Portofino Bay (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Running Star (Yash) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Divine Hope (Yash), Lord Fenicia (H. Gore) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Daddy’s Blessing (J. Chinoy), Battista (app) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-25, 600/44. Easy. The Godfather (Yash), Jerusalem (H. Gore) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Star Impact (H. Gore) 1-25, 600/42. Moved freely. Pyrite (Mosin), Zarak (Merchant) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. Marlboro Man (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well.

1600m: Willy Wonkaa (Mosin) 1-54, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Moved freely.

Race track:

600m: Into The Storm (M.S. Deora) 38. Moved fluently. Highground (Santosh), Substantial (H.M. Akshay) 36. They moved level freely.

1000m: Olympia (app) 1-2, 600/35. Pushed. Trillionaire (Mustakim) 1-1, 800/49, 600/35. Responded well. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 59, 800/46, 600/34. Urged. Ticanto (Mustakim), Charming Star (app) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Both were urged and ended level. Beyond Measure (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Moved freely. Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-4, 600/36. Urged. Break Point (S. Amit), Buckley (R. Ajinkya) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. They moved neck and neck freely. Milli (Hamir) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Worked well. Easy Rider (T.S. Jodha), Django (app) 1-2, 800/49, 600/36. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1000m: Thundering Phoenix (H.M. Akshay), Disciplined (Santosh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They jumped out well and finished level. Big Red (Mustakim), Golden Glow (Saba) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former who maintains winning form finished three lengths ahead. Treat (H. Gore), Alpha Domino (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Cascade (app), Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Sparky (Mustakim), Ashwa Supremo (app) 1-11, 600/44. They were easy.

Mock race noted on February 25:

Race track:

1200m: Chieftain (app), Juliana (app), Northbound (app), Malakhi (app), Memphis (app) and Sky Hawk (app) 1-13, 600/36. Won by: 1/2, Nk and 2.

