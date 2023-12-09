ADVERTISEMENT

Run For The Sun, Czar, Splendido and Regal Aristocracy excel

December 09, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Run For The Sun, Czar, Splendido and Regal Aristocracy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 9).

Inner sand: 1000m: Rainbow Dreamer (Antony) 1-8, 600/41. Strode out well.

1200m: Triumphant (B. Paswan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer sand: 600m: Dallas Drifter (rb), Phoenix Surprise (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. Del Mar (rb) 42.5. Impressed. English Bay (Mark) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Maybach (Tousif), Bowen (Mark) 45. They moved together.

1000m: Phoenomenon (Antony) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Treasure Chest (Mark) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Balor (Mark) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Lady Godiva (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/45.5. Worked well. She’s A Lady (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Greeley (Rozario) 1-15, 600/44.5. Fit for the fray. Aldiva (S. John) 1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Winged Foot) (Antony), Yannick (S. John) 1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Golden Legend (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Run For The Sun (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Czar (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Maintains form. Royal Mysore (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy.

1400m: Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Stravinsky (rb), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. Anadale (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Splendido (D. Patel), Regal Aristocracy (Antony) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level.

