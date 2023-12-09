HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Run For The Sun, Czar, Splendido and Regal Aristocracy excel

December 09, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Run For The Sun, Czar, Splendido and Regal Aristocracy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 9).

Inner sand: 1000m: Rainbow Dreamer (Antony) 1-8, 600/41. Strode out well.

1200m: Triumphant (B. Paswan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer sand: 600m: Dallas Drifter (rb), Phoenix Surprise (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. Del Mar (rb) 42.5. Impressed. English Bay (Mark) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Maybach (Tousif), Bowen (Mark) 45. They moved together.

1000m: Phoenomenon (Antony) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Treasure Chest (Mark) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Balor (Mark) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Lady Godiva (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/45.5. Worked well. She’s A Lady (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Greeley (Rozario) 1-15, 600/44.5. Fit for the fray. Aldiva (S. John) 1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Winged Foot) (Antony), Yannick (S. John) 1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Golden Legend (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Run For The Sun (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Czar (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Maintains form. Royal Mysore (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy.

1400m: Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Stravinsky (rb), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. Anadale (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Splendido (D. Patel), Regal Aristocracy (Antony) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.