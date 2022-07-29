Races

 Ruling Goddess, Victory Punch and The Sovereign Orb impress

Ruling Goddess, Victory Punch and The Sovereign Orb impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 29).

Inner sand:

1200m: Prince Abir (Indrajeet) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Pleased. Donna Bella (Salman K) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: Memoritor (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Mark One (rb), Benediction (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43. They finished level. Air Display (Vivek), Altamonte (Salman K) 1-13, 600/42. They moved impressively.

1400m: The Sovereign Orb (Indrajeet) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. A fine display. Victoria Punch (Anjar), Tignanello (Rozario) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths in front. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Read more...