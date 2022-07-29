Ruling Goddess, Victory Punch and The Sovereign Orb impress Ruling Goddess, Victory Punch and The Sovereign Orb impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 29). Inner sand: 1200m: Prince Abir (Indrajeet) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Pleased. Donna Bella (Salman K) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Advertisement Advertisement Outer sand: 600m: Memoritor (rb) 46. Easy. 1000m: Mark One (rb), Benediction (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43. They finished level. Air Display (Vivek), Altamonte (Salman K) 1-13, 600/42. They moved impressively. 1400m: The Sovereign Orb (Indrajeet) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. A fine display. Victoria Punch (Anjar), Tignanello (Rozario) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths in front. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

