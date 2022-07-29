Ruling Goddess, Victory Punch and The Sovereign Orb impress
Ruling Goddess, Victory Punch and The Sovereign Orb impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 29).
Inner sand:
1200m: Prince Abir (Indrajeet) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Pleased. Donna Bella (Salman K) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit.
Outer sand:
600m: Memoritor (rb) 46. Easy.
1000m: Mark One (rb), Benediction (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43. They finished level. Air Display (Vivek), Altamonte (Salman K) 1-13, 600/42. They moved impressively.
1400m: The Sovereign Orb (Indrajeet) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. A fine display. Victoria Punch (Anjar), Tignanello (Rozario) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths in front. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.