Ruling Goddess, Victory Punch and The Sovereign Orb impress

July 29, 2022 12:42 IST

Ruling Goddess, Victory Punch and The Sovereign Orb impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 29).

Inner sand:

1200m: Prince Abir (Indrajeet) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Pleased. Donna Bella (Salman K) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: Memoritor (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Mark One (rb), Benediction (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43. They finished level. Air Display (Vivek), Altamonte (Salman K) 1-13, 600/42. They moved impressively.

1400m: The Sovereign Orb (Indrajeet) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. A fine display. Victoria Punch (Anjar), Tignanello (Rozario) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths in front. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.