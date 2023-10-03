Ruling Goddess, Russian Romance and Foi shine

October 03, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

: Ruling Goddess, Russian Romance and Foi shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 3).

Inner sand:

1200m: Devils Magic (Arul), Super Ruffian (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Former showed out.

Outer sand:

600m: Magnus (S. Shareef) 45.5. Easy.

1400m: Ruling Goddess (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Pleased. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Russian Romance (Salman K), Top Dancer (rb) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Double Vision (Jagadeesh), Burst Of Blaze (B. Nayak), Sea Blush (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. First named impressed. By The Book (Likith), Sicily (Arul), Blinky Bill (A. Velu) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. First named pleased. Dallas Drifter (S.K. Paswan) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out well. Foi (Darshan), Classic Charm (Antony) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. They moved impressively. Way Of Life (R. Ravi), Contractor (rb), Sky Princess (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39. First named impressed. Kalahari Gold (Arul), Mars (Likith) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Snow Leopard (Arul), a 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Systematic) (Likith) 1-29, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Alameda) (Arul), a 2-y-o (Multitude - Southern Fantasy) (Akram) 1-33, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

