ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling Goddess, Russian Romance and Foi shine

October 03, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

: Ruling Goddess, Russian Romance and Foi shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 3).

Inner sand:

1200m: Devils Magic (Arul), Super Ruffian (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Former showed out.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Magnus (S. Shareef) 45.5. Easy.

1400m: Ruling Goddess (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Pleased. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Russian Romance (Salman K), Top Dancer (rb) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

 1200m: Double Vision (Jagadeesh), Burst Of Blaze (B. Nayak), Sea Blush (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. First named impressed. By The Book (Likith), Sicily (Arul), Blinky Bill (A. Velu) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. First named pleased. Dallas Drifter (S.K. Paswan) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out well. Foi (Darshan), Classic Charm (Antony) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. They moved impressively. Way Of Life (R. Ravi), Contractor (rb), Sky Princess (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39. First named impressed. Kalahari Gold (Arul), Mars (Likith) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Snow Leopard (Arul), a 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Systematic) (Likith) 1-29, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Alameda) (Arul), a 2-y-o (Multitude - Southern Fantasy) (Akram) 1-33, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US