Ruling Goddess primed to deliver in Amathos Trophy

March 18, 2022 00:30 IST

Ruling Goddess, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Amathos Trophy (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (March 18). False rails will be announced on the race day.

1. BRAHMANI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Star Show (2) S. John 62.5, 2. Rhapsody In Green (—) (—) 61, 3. Super Gladiator (6) Ashhad Asbar 60.5, 4. Flaming Orange (8) K. Sai Kiran 59.5, 5. Zehnaseeb (1) Sai Vamshi 57.5, 6. Zhu Zhu Zest (5) Vinod Shinde 57.5, 7. Iconic Princess (3) Indrajeet S. 56.5, 8. Happy Dancing (9) Siddaraju P 55.5, 9. Altamonte (4) Darashan 55 and 10. Fierce Fighter (10) Akshay K 55.

1. STAR SHOW, 2. FLAMING ORANGE, 3. SUPER GLADIATOR

2. KUMUDAVATHI PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 6-y-o& over, 3-00: 1. Dr Logan (3) Anjar 60.5, 2. The Response (12) K. Sai Kiran 60, 3. Aceros (7) Trevor 59.5, 4. Casey (9) Jagadeesh 58.5, 5. Gypsy (8) Siddaraju P 58, 6. Benediction (5) C. Umesh 55.5, 7. Debonair (6) Sai Vamshi 55.5, 8. Ultimate Striker (1) Shreyas S 55.5, 9. Elite Agent (11) Rajesh Kumar 55, 10. Pastiche (10) Darshan 53.5, 11. Skyfire (2) P. Surya 53.5 and 12. Thunderstruck (4) Arvind Kumar 52.5.

1. ACEROS, 2. BENEDICTION, 3. THE RESPONSE

3. CHITRAVATHI PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Caesars Palace (—) (—) 60.5, 2. Ombudsman (9) Vinod Shinde 59, 3. Venus Bay (8) C. Umesh 59, 4. Allabouther (7) S. John 58.5, 5. Memoriter (2) Ashhad Asbar 58.5, 6. Queen Of Sands (10) Kiran Naidu 57, 7. Classic Charm (4) Kiran Rai 55.5, 8. Marco Polo (5) Trevor 55, 9. Reczai (3) K. Sai Kiran 55, 10. See My Heels (11) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 11. Sensational Grey (1) Darshan 54.5 and 12. Copper Sunrise (6) Dhanu Singh 53.5.

1. MEMORITER, 2. ALLABOUTHER, 3. SEE MY HEELS

4. AMATHOS TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-00: 1. Set To Win (3) Darshan 61.5, 2. Ruling Goddess (7) Akshay K 60, 3. Tactical Command (5) Antony 56.5, 4. Peyo (4) Suraj Narredu 54, 5. Southern Dynasty (2) Bhawani S 54, 6. Towering Presence (1) Shreyas S 54, 7. Almanach (6) Trevor 52.5 and 8. Etosha (8) Zervan 52.5.

1. RULING GODDESS, 2. ETOSHA, 3. ALMANACH

5. HORNADU PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Measure Of Time (3) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Kensington Court (—) (—) 57, 3. Scribbling Hopper (4) Dhanu Singh 54, 4. Belvedere (—) (—) 53.5, 5. Remontoir (5) Akshay K 52.5, 6. Rudram (1) L.A. Rozario 52, 7. Masha (2) Vishal Bunde 51 and 8. Knotty Princess (6) Vinod Shinde 50.

1. SCRIBBLING HOPPER, 2. REMONTOIR

6. BRAHMANI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-00: 1. Aircraft (—) (—) 62.5, 2. Augusto (5) A. Qureshi 62.5, 3. Baba Voss (1) Shreyas S 62.5, 4. Divine Ray (7) Antony 62.5, 5. Force Assault (3) S. John 62.5, 6. Rudram (—) (—) 62, 7. Divine Masculine (6) Rajesh Kumar 61.5, 8. Artiana (4) Jagadeesh 61, 9. Lifeismiracle (8) K. Sai Kiran 61 and 10. Raw Gold (2) Darshan 57.5.

1. AUGUSTO, 2. FORCE ASSAULT, 3. DIVINE RAY

Day’s best: RULING GODDESS

Double: MEMORITER — SCRIBBLING HOPPER

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Treble: 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.