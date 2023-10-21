ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling Dynasty, West Brook, Knotty Dancer, Evaldo, Fast Pace and Blue God please

October 21, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Ruling Dynasty, West Brook, Knotty Dancer, Evaldo, Fast Pace and Blue God pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 21).

Inner sand: 600m: Mega Success (Vivek), Master Of Courage (Chetan K) 40. They worked well.

1000m: Obsidian (Syed Imran) 1-7, 600/39. Strode out well.

1200m: Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Pleased. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: Limited Edition (Jagadeesh) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand: 600m: Lady Godiva (Chetan K), My Visionary (rb) 44. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Fondness Of You (Prabhakaran) 45. Easy. Neveda Gold (B. Harish) 44. Worked well. Southernaristocract (Jagadeesh) 45. Moved freely. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 43.5. In fine condition.

1000m: Dallas Drifter (S. Shareef) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Priceless Gold (Shinde) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Bleue Dali (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Knotty Dancer (B. Paswan) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Impressed. Altamonte (Vivek), Air Display (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well. Ebotse (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Stretched out well. Isabelle (Rozario), Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. They moved impressively. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Contador (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Ricardo (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Blue God (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Pharazon (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Aralina (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well.

1400m: Dynamic Force (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Anadale (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine shape. Victoria Punch (rb), Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former showed out. Evaldo (Chetan K) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. West Brook (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A good display. Fast Pace (G. Vivek), Dun It Again (Saddam) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Former put up a pleasing display while the latter joined at 600m and finished two lengths behind.

Inner sand Oct 20: 600m: Lauterbrunnen (rb), Ice Storm (rb) 1-9, 600/39.5. Former impressed.

Outer sand: 1000m: Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Sassy (Shreyas) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Snowpiercer (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Saigon (Darshan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy.

