Ruling Dynasty, Trevalius, Nyaya, Pneuma and Vyasa excel

June 10, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ruling Dynasty, Trevalius, Nyaya, Pneuma and Vyasa excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jun 10).

Inner sand: 1400m: Fortunatus (Akram) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Prince Abir (Akshay K) 1-40, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand: 600m: Destroyer (Nazil) 45.5. Easy. Karanveer (Vishal) 45. Moved on the bit. Burmese (Yash), Priceless Gold (Kiran N) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Meropi (Tejeshwar) 44. Moved freely. Miss American Pie (N.S. Parmar), Exuma (Dhebe) 45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Jokshan (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Wolf Creek (C. Umesh) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Elveden (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-15, 600/43. Strode out well. Wild Emperor (T.S. Jodha) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Isabelle (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Felix (rb), I Want It All (rb) 1-13, 600/44.5. They finished level. Victoria Punch (Likith), Anadale (A. Ramu) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. They moved freely. Jersey Legend (Arvind) 1-11.5, 600/44. Worked well. Clyde Star (T.S. Jodha) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Nyaya (Akshay K) 1-12, 600/42. Impressed. Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well. Harvestime (Tejeshwar) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Sassy (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine condition. Maroon (Mudassar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Note. Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Pneuma (Mudassar), Walvis Bay (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Double Scotch (Akshay K) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Pleased. Time (Nazil) 1-28.5, 1,0001-12, 600/42. Moved impressively. Mysticalair (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Avicena (S. John) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Impressed. Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Magnus (T.S. Jodha), Bruce Almighty (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Vysa (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,0001-12.5, 600/43. Pleased.

1400m: Prophecy (P. Trevor), She’s A Lady (C. Umesh) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/47. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Cyrenius (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Moved fluently. Del Pico (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Sekhmet (Arvind) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Moonshot (Dhebe), Zaza (N.S. Parmar) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively.