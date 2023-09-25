ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling Dynasty, The King N I and Galahad pleas

September 25, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ruling Dynasty, The King N I and Galahad pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 25).

Inner sand:

1200m: Chul Bul Rani (Tousif) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Siege Courageous (Mudassar) 44.5. Strode out well. Mega Success (Vivek) 46. Moved freely.

1200m: The King N I (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Devil’s Magic (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Galahad (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. The Intruder (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/47. Eased up.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Shareef) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A good display.

Inner sand — Sept 24: 600m: Capri Girl (R. Pradeep) 40. Worked well. Fair Counsel (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

1200m: High Opinion (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Note.

1400m: Sand Castle (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

CONNECT WITH US