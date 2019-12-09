Ruletheworld claims Salarjung Cup

Deshmukh-trained Ruletheworld (Suraj Narredu up) won the Salarjung Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Monday (Dec. 9). The winner is the property of Miss Ameeta Mehra, M/s. Mukul Amratlal Sonawala & Dilip Ramanlal Thacker.

By winning the Crown Treasure Plate, astride Guiding Force, Suraj Narredu became the first Indian jockey to ride 2000 winners.

1. MEGATOP PLATE (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): BEDFORD (P. Trevor) 1, Beautiful Luv (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Belle Springs (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Elegant Stroke (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2, nose and 3-3/4. 1m, 7.41s. ₹16 (w), 6, 26 and 5 (p), SHP: 124, FP: 435, Q: 283, Tla: 896. Favourite: Belle Springs. Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry, Mr. Mukund Kakani & Dr. Teegala Vijender Reddy. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

2. TRIBUTE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): APOLLO (Nathan Evans) 1, Let It Be Me (Afroz Khan) 2, N R I Vision (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Minnelli (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m, 13.27s. ₹15 (w), 7, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 85, Q: 60, Tla: 241. Favourite: N R I Vision. Owners: Mr. Tekula Chandra Reddy & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

3. TRIBUTE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): TOUGH AND GO (Afroz Khan) 1, Troubadour (Abhay Singh) 2, Spiritual (P. Trevor) 3 and Ashwa Calvari (Gaurav Singh) 4. Not run: Hashtag. 1/2, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 13.68s. ₹35 (w), 10, 25 and 6 (p), SHP: 85, FP: 1,331, Q: 905, Tla: 5,204. Favourite: Spiritual. Owners: M/s. Gulam Hussain Gulabi, Mir Saqafath Ali Khan & G.S. Chandrababu. Trainer: S. Abbas.

4. GREENER PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STORY TELLER (Jitendra Singh) 1, Running Fire (Kiran Naidu) 2, Hurricane (Abhay Singh) 3 and Limousine (Irvan Singh) 4. Not run: Magic Street. 1, nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.29s. ₹15 (w), 6, 11 and 8 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 208, Q: 109, Tla: 1,180. Favourite: Story Teller. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

5. GREENER PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CRIMSON FIRE (Rohit Kumar) 1, Best Friend (Jitendra Singh) 2, Human Touch (Irvan Singh) 3 and Tammana (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 1, 2 and 2. 1m, 13.11s. ₹9 (w), 7, 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 53, Q: 42, Tla: 378. Favourite: Crimson Fire. Owners: Col. K.S. Garcha, Mrs. Inderjit Garcha & Mr. Harinder Singh Garcha. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

6. SALARJUNG CUP (2,000m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): RULETHEWORLD (Suraj Narredu) 1, Pentagon (Afroz Khan) 2, Exclusive Blue (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Call Of The Blue (Akshay Kumar) 4. 4-3/4, 2 and 1/2. 2m, 6s. ₹14 (w), 6, 27 and 7 (p), SHP: 89, FP: 685, Q: 388, Tla: 2,471. Favourite: Call Of The Blue. Owners: Miss Ameeta Mehra, M/s. Mukul Amratlal Sonawala & Dilip Ramanlal Thacker. Trainer: Deshmukh.

7. CROWN TREASURE PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): GUIDING FORCE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Dandy Man (Akshay Kumar) 2, King Maker (Surya Prakash) 3 and Evon Von Brando (Nathan Evans) 4. 3-3/4, nose and 1/2. 1m, 25.80s. ₹23 (w), 8, 6 and 10 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 54, Q: 25, Tla: 201. Favourite: Dandy Man. Owners: Dr. Teegala Vijender Reddy, M/s. M. Sudheer Reddy & Sharath Chandra Reddy Malipedhi. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

8. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): GLENDALE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Dumbledore (Rafique Sk.) 2, Dazzling King (Afroz Khan) 3 and Brave Syera (Aneel) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.88s. ₹14 (w), 6, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 99, Q: 57, Tla: 408. Favourite: Country’s Pet. Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

Jkt: ₹1,606 (353 tkts.), Runner-up: 182 (1,331 tkts,), Mini Jkt: 481 (173 tkts.), Tr (i): 605 (71 tkts.), (ii): 415 (120 tkts.), (iii): 207 (409 tkts).