Rule Of Engagement wins feature event

Pradeep Annaiah-trained Rule Of Engagement (Trevor up) won the Indian Army Day Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Tuesday (Jan 18). The winner is owned by Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal.

1. NAGARJUNA SAGAR PLATE (Div. III), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: HE’S THE ONE (Darshan) 1, Iconic Princess (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Altair (Sai Kumar) 3 and Elite Agent (Rajesh Kumar) 4. Not run: Flying Bolt. Snk, 1-1/2 and Hd. 1m, 29.19s. ₹62 (w), 18, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 42, FP: 180, Q: 61, Trinella: 216 and 85, Exacta: 499 and 275. Favourite: Altair. Owners: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda & Mr. Mahesh Gundu Rao. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

2. ARKAVATI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: JACK RYAN (Vishal Bunde) 1, Hope Island (Antony) 2, Capable (Sai Kumar) 3 and Tenali (Dhanu Singh) 4. Not run: Secret Source. 2, Lnk and 3. 1m, 38.67s. ₹52 (w), 16, 12 and 20 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 48, FP: 107, Q: 49, Trinella: 466 and 235, Exacta: 1,629 and 989. Favourite: Hope Island. Owner: Mr. Saurabh Jetli. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

3. BECKET PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): LAST WISH (Dhanu Singh) 1, Star Admiral (Kiran Rai) 2, Ashwa Yudhvir (Darshan) 3 and Flaming Falcon (Trevor) 4. Not run: Disruptor. 3-1/4, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 14.95s. ₹49 (w), 15, 40 and 20 (p), SHP: 164, THP: 60, FP: 643, Q: 301, Trinella: 1,648 and 530, Exacta: 4,761 (carried over). Favourite: Flaming Falcon. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

4. NAGARJUNA SAGAR PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: ECO FRIENDLY (Sai Kumar) 1, Perfect Justice (A. Qureshi) 2, Star Domination (Darshan) 3 and Divya Shakthi (Vishal Bunde) 4. Not run: Country’s Jewel and Flaming Orange. 1, 6-1/2 and 2. 1m, 27.52s. ₹31 (w), 14, 14 and 52 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 105. FP: 125, Q: 57, Trinella: 1,434 and 444, Exacta: 8,040 and 13,783. Favourite: Arathorn. Owners: Mr. Naresh Kumar Pawar & Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

5. CHUNCHANAKATTE FALLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: TACTICAL COMMAND (S. Saqlain) 1, Twilight Fame (P. Siddaraju) 2, Planetary Joy (Vishal Bunde) 3 and Aircraft (Likith Appu) 4. Not run: Lucky Again. Nk, 4-1/4 and 2. 1m, 14.61s. ₹17 (w), 10, 89 and 22 (p), SHP: 202, THP: 47, FP: 556, Q: 483, Trinella: 2,333 and 733, Exacta: 33,926 and 2,908. Favourite: Tactical Command. Owners: Mr. Dean Stephens & Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. INDIAN ARMY DAY TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: RULE OF ENGAGEMENT (Trevor) 1, Obsidian (Dhanu Singh) 2, Alberetta (L.A. Rozario) 3 and De Villiers (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 13.40s. ₹45 (w), 14, 12 and 38 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 76, FP: 194, Q: 60, Trinella: 1049 and 615, Exacta: 1,816 and 340. Favourite: Obsidian. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

7. SRIHARIKOTA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: ANALECT (Antony) 1, Lords Of Legend (Akshay K) 2, Twinkle Feet (Darshan) 3 and Own Legacy (Neeraj) 4. 4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 27.00s. ₹103 (w), 25, 12 and 24 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 51, FP: 327, Q: 73, Trinella: 1,185 and 705, Exacta: 5,171 and 2,216. Favourite: Lords Of Legend. Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. NAGARJUNA SAGAR PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: PEYO (Darshan) 1. The Inheritor (M. Naveen) 2, Defining Power (Akshay K) 3 and Chiraag (P. Siddaraju) 4. 1-1/4, 4-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 27.42s. ₹139 (w), 42, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 54, FP: 1,102, Q: 417, Trinella: 3,141 and 157, Exacta: 33,474 and 14,346. Favourite: Defining Power. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

Jackpot: ₹38,756 (carried over); Runner-up: 923 (18 tkts.); Treble (i); 602 (8 tkts.); (ii): 5,729 (carried over).