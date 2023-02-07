ADVERTISEMENT

Rue St Honore and Alpha Domino show out

February 07, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Rue St Honore and Alpha Domino showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Moment Of Madness (Gore) 40. Easy.

800m: Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Urged. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Galway Bay (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Urged.

1000m: Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Bubbly Boy (Zervan), The Godfather (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former was pushed and finished a distance ahead. Giant Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1200m: My Treasure (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well.

1600m: Maransh (rb) 1-57, 1200/1-27, 600/45. Easy. Rue St Honore (Neeraj) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pleased.

