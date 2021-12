Rubirosa, Slaine and Amber Lightning please

Rubirosa, Slaine and Amber Lightning pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 23).

Outersand 600m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Urged. Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 47.5. Majestic Wind (rb) 44.5. Ganton (C. Umesh) 43. Easy.

800m: King Louis (P. Vikram), Maringale (C. Umesh) 56.5, 600/43. Former was handy, latter pushed and finished together. Despacito (C. Umesh) 58, 600/42.5. Special Delivery (P. Vikram) 56.5, 600/41.5. Pushed.

1000m: Emelda (C. Umesh), Amendment (Nikhil Naidu) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Sirona (P. Vikram) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Strodeout well.

Inner sand 600m: Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 40. Shaped well. Right Move (rb) 44.5. Global Applause (Santosh G) 43.5. Night Hunt (rb) 47.5. Easy. Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 47.5. Gift Of Perfection (rb) 40.5. Urged. Preakness (S. Kamble), Southern God (rb) 46.5. Angelino (Sai Vamsi) 44.5. Easy.

800m: Dominant (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Wild Passion (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/40. In good shape. Alexander (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Judy Blue Eyes (Santosh G) 57, 600/43. Handy. Terminator (S. Kamble), Speed Master (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths in front. The String (Sai Vamsi), a 2-y-o (West Virginia-Superb) (R. Manish) 1-1, 600/46. They moved freely.

1000m: Amber Lightning (Shyam Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/51.5, 600/37. Moved attractively. Icy River (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45. Easy. Hebron (Nikhil Naidu), Remediesofspring (Farhan Alam) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Latter finished two lengths in front. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41.5. Extended in the last part. Bernardini (Sai Vamsi), Carreno (Ishwar Singh), Still I Rise (Ramandeep) 1-15, 800/56.5, 600/42. A fit trio. Avancia (Ishwar Singh), Lucky Rose (Ramandeep) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Former moved better. Raisina (M.S. Deora), Windermere (N. Jodha) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. They worked well. Live By Night (Kuldeep Singh) 1-11, 800/59, 600/46. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Sedgefield-Sinai) (Manikandan) God's Wish (Shaliyar Khan) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair.

1200m: Augusta (C. Brisson), Zucardi (Mubs Kareem) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Once You Go Back (P. Vikram), Rubirosa (C. Umesh) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/52.5, 600/40. Latter put up a pleasing display. Albinus (C. Umesh), Dancarino (P. Vikram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Slaine (C. Umesh), La Jefa (P. Vikram) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former was too good for her companion.