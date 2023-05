Rubirosa claims the Admiration Handicap

May 20, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rubirosa (C. Umesh up) won the first division of the Admiration Handicap (1,400m), the main event of the races held here on Saturday (May. 20). Trained by J.E. Mckeown, the winner is owned by Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. It was a good day for C. Umesh as he rode three more winners.

1. SEA BIRD HANDICAP: WOOD ART (C. Umesh) 1, Magical Wave (B. Dharshan) 2, Pacific (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Dazzling Princess (M.S. Deora) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/4 and nk. 1m 18.88s.

Owner: Mr. B. Vijay. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. PARSON VALLEY HANDICAP: BOHEMIAN STAR (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Queen Anula (Ashhad Asbar) 2, The Rebel (B. Dharshan) 3 and Windsor Walk (Mohit Singh) 4. 5-1/4, 1 and 3/4. 1m 17.61s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: N. Rupa.

3. SNOOT HANDICAP: LITTLE WONDER (M.S. Deora) 1, Fast Play (Gangandeep) 2, Ocean Love (Ram Nandan) 3 and Sangavai (B. Dharshan) 4. 2, 3/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 26.03s.

Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: P. Krishna.

4. MONGOLIA HANDICAP (Div. I): AMBER LIGHTNING (Farid Ansari) 1, Off Shore Breeze (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Gallantry (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Rhiannon (M.S. Deora) 4. 4-3/4, 1 and lnk. 1m 23.66s.

Owner: Mr. A.L. Murugappan. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. MONGOLIA HANDICAP (Div. II): LADY ROYAL (C. Umesh) 1, Beauty Of The Turf (Farhan Alam) 2, Supreme Runner (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Torbert (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. Not run Wakanda. 4-1/2, 1-3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m 23.35s.

Owner: M/s. SansCraintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. ADMIRATION HANDICAP (Div. I): RUBIROSA (C. Umesh) 1, Glorious Grace (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Rays Of Sun (M.S. Deora) 3 and Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 4. 3-1/4, 4-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 28.17s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. ADMIRATION HANDICAP (Div. II): DARK SON (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Karadeniz (S. Kamble) 2, Kings Walk (Mohit Singh) 3 and Diamond And Pearls (A.M. Alam) 4. 2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 29.30s.

Owner: Mr. M.A. M. Ramaswamy Cherriar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

8. HARBINGER HANDICAP: WONDERFUL ERA (C. Umesh) 1, Glorious Sunshine (Ram Nandan) 2, Suparakiga (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Grand Royal (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 5-3/4, 4-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 37.69s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: N. Rupa.

