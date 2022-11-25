Rubirosa and Kings Walk impress

November 25, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Rubirosa and Kings Walk impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 25).

Outer sand: 800m: Wonderful (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Angel Heart (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (rb), Salome (rb) 57, 600/42.5. They are in good shape.

1000m: Sacre Couer (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Worked well. Lady Luck (rb) 1-15, 8001-1, 600/46. Easy. Seminole Wind (Mudassar), Solemn Moment (rb) 1-16.5, 800/59, 600/45. Former finished five lengths in front. Martingale (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/42. Pushed. Rubirosa (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Lord Moi (Mudassar), Wolf Creek (rb) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb), Dame Fonteyn (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 600m: Flurry Heart (rb), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Willow Point) (rb) 45. They were easy. Single Malt (rb) 43. Handy. Autumn Light (rb) 46.5. Easy.

1000m: Larado (A.M. Alam), Something Royal (Inayat) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41.5. They moved impressively. Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up. Rauch (Dashrath Singh), Swarga (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. Renzaccio (K.V. Baskar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Anatolia (rb) 1-9, 800/57, 600/47. Eased up. Celeste (R. Manish), Run Happy Run (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. They moved freely. Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 1-6.5, 800/55, 600/42. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Royal Icon (rb), Royal Symbol (rb) a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Crown Royal (rb) 1-6.82. They jumped out well. Shivaratri (Inayat), Emperor Ashoka (A.M. Alam), Safety (Ashhad Asbar) 1-5.47. The trio took a smart jump. Made In Heaven (Indrajeet Kumar), Sparkling And Shine (rb) 1-9.52. They jumped out well. Velu Nachiyar (Manikandan), Desert Storm (A.M. Tograllu) 1-7.24. Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Sovereign Power (Rajendra Singh)1-4.76. First two named jumped out well. Ginsburg (M.S. Deora), Magic Moment (S. Kamble) 1-7.91. They took a level jump. Fine Promise (rb), Palsy Walsy (rb) 1-11.72. Glorious Sunshine (L.A. Rozario), Zen Zero (Inayat), Happiness (A.M. Alam) 1-11.28. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Looming) (Ashhad Asbar), I Want It All (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-17.17. They jumped out well. Felix (Indrajeet Kumar), Mary’s Boy Child (Manikandan) 1-9. They jumped out well and the former finished four lengths in front. A Wink Annda Smile (Ashhad Asbar), Cairo (Indrajeet Kumat) 1-12.78. They took a good jump.

Noted on Thursday (Nov. 24):

Outer sand: 600m: Cynosure (rb) 44. Easy. Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 46.

800m: Senora Bianca (rb) 57.5, 600/43. In good shape. Thomas Hardy (rb) 55, 600/41.5. Moved well. Lebua (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Big Treasure (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Forever (Yash Narredu), Speed Air (M. Bhaskar) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/44. They finished level. Santamarina Star (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/43. In fine shape. Spectacle (Yash Narredu), Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length in front. Undeniable (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Easy. Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-11, 800/54, 600/41.5.. Pleased. Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Mystical Rose (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42. Worked well.

Inner sand: 600m: Super Glory (rb) 44.

800m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. The Intimidator (Mudassar) 1-0.5, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Carnoustie (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Urged. Protea (R. Manish) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44. Easy. Night Hunt (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Worked impressively. Celeste (B. Dharshan), Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-15, 800/59, 600/456.5. They finished together. Florence (L.A. Rozario), Katahdin (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/42. They were urged and finished level. Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-17. Eased up.

1600m: Spicy Star (rb) 1-57, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Stretched out well.