Rubirosa and Kings Walk impress

November 25, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Rubirosa and Kings Walk impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 25).

Outer sand: 800m: Wonderful (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Angel Heart (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (rb), Salome (rb) 57, 600/42.5. They are in good shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Sacre Couer (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Worked well. Lady Luck (rb) 1-15, 8001-1, 600/46. Easy. Seminole Wind (Mudassar), Solemn Moment (rb) 1-16.5, 800/59, 600/45. Former finished five lengths in front. Martingale (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/42. Pushed. Rubirosa (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Lord Moi (Mudassar), Wolf Creek (rb) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb), Dame Fonteyn (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 600m: Flurry Heart (rb), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Willow Point) (rb) 45. They were easy. Single Malt (rb) 43. Handy. Autumn Light (rb) 46.5. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Larado (A.M. Alam), Something Royal (Inayat) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41.5. They moved impressively. Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up. Rauch (Dashrath Singh), Swarga (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. Renzaccio (K.V. Baskar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Anatolia (rb) 1-9, 800/57, 600/47. Eased up. Celeste (R. Manish), Run Happy Run (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. They moved freely. Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 1-6.5, 800/55, 600/42. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Royal Icon (rb), Royal Symbol (rb) a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Crown Royal (rb) 1-6.82. They jumped out well. Shivaratri (Inayat), Emperor Ashoka (A.M. Alam), Safety (Ashhad Asbar) 1-5.47. The trio took a smart jump. Made In Heaven (Indrajeet Kumar), Sparkling And Shine (rb) 1-9.52. They jumped out well. Velu Nachiyar (Manikandan), Desert Storm (A.M. Tograllu) 1-7.24. Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Sovereign Power (Rajendra Singh)1-4.76. First two named jumped out well. Ginsburg (M.S. Deora), Magic Moment (S. Kamble) 1-7.91. They took a level jump. Fine Promise (rb), Palsy Walsy (rb) 1-11.72. Glorious Sunshine (L.A. Rozario), Zen Zero (Inayat), Happiness (A.M. Alam) 1-11.28. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Looming) (Ashhad Asbar), I Want It All (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-17.17. They jumped out well. Felix (Indrajeet Kumar), Mary’s Boy Child (Manikandan) 1-9. They jumped out well and the former finished four lengths in front. A Wink Annda Smile (Ashhad Asbar), Cairo (Indrajeet Kumat) 1-12.78. They took a good jump.

Noted on Thursday (Nov. 24):

Outer sand: 600m: Cynosure (rb) 44. Easy. Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 46.

800m: Senora Bianca (rb) 57.5, 600/43. In good shape. Thomas Hardy (rb) 55, 600/41.5. Moved well. Lebua (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Big Treasure (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Forever (Yash Narredu), Speed Air (M. Bhaskar) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/44. They finished level. Santamarina Star (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/43. In fine shape. Spectacle (Yash Narredu), Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length in front. Undeniable (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Easy. Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-11, 800/54, 600/41.5.. Pleased. Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Mystical Rose (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42. Worked well.

Inner sand: 600m: Super Glory (rb) 44.

800m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. The Intimidator (Mudassar) 1-0.5, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Carnoustie (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Urged. Protea (R. Manish) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44. Easy. Night Hunt (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Worked impressively. Celeste (B. Dharshan), Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-15, 800/59, 600/456.5. They finished together. Florence (L.A. Rozario), Katahdin (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/42. They were urged and finished level. Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-17. Eased up.

1600m: Spicy Star (rb) 1-57, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Stretched out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US