Rubirosa and Cape Wickham impress

October 06, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Rubirosa and Cape Wickham impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 6). 

Outer sand:

800m: Smash Shot (rb) 54.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Golden Bella (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. In good condition. 

1000m: Born To Be Spoilt (rb), Aretha (rb) 1-17.5, 800/59, 600/44. They shaped well. Western Girl (rb), Abnegator (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy. 

1200m: Samurai Blue (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. Pushed in the last part. Sensations (P. Vikram) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/57, 600/45. Urged. 

1400m: Rubirosa (P. Vikram), Andorra (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Cape Wickham (P. Vikram 1-44.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9, 800/56.5, 600/44. Strode out well.  

Inner sand: 

600m: Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 47.5.  

1000m: Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Zaneta (C. Brisson) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. The Sting (rb), Cloudy Hills (rb) 1-18, 800/58.5, 600/46. Jack Richer (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up.  

1200m: Desert Star (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 1-28, (1200-600) 40. They were eased up. Annexed (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Off Shore Breeze (rb), Aviothic (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 43. 

Noted on Thursday (Oct. 5) — Outer sand: 

600m: Zafirah (M. Bhaskar) 46. Easy. 

800m: Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-1, 600/44. Handy. I Want It All (H.G. Rathod) 56.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 54, 600/40.5. In fine nick. 

Inner sand: 

800m: Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar), Kings Return (C. Brisson) 59.5, 600/44. Both are two-year-olds, they are in good shape. War Emblem (rb), Bomber Jet (rb) 1-0, 600/43.5. They finished together.  

1000m: Vision Quest (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Desert Star (rb), Element (S.A. Amit) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44. They finished together. Crown Drive (rb), Royal Memoir (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Both are 2-y-o and they finished level. Gods Plan (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. A 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (rb), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Former finished half a length in front. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy.  

