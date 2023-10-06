HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rubirosa and Cape Wickham impress

October 06, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Rubirosa and Cape Wickham impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 6). 

Outer sand:

800m: Smash Shot (rb) 54.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Golden Bella (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. In good condition. 

1000m: Born To Be Spoilt (rb), Aretha (rb) 1-17.5, 800/59, 600/44. They shaped well. Western Girl (rb), Abnegator (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy. 

1200m: Samurai Blue (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. Pushed in the last part. Sensations (P. Vikram) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/57, 600/45. Urged. 

1400m: Rubirosa (P. Vikram), Andorra (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Cape Wickham (P. Vikram 1-44.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9, 800/56.5, 600/44. Strode out well.  

Inner sand: 

600m: Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 47.5.  

1000m: Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Zaneta (C. Brisson) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. The Sting (rb), Cloudy Hills (rb) 1-18, 800/58.5, 600/46. Jack Richer (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up.  

1200m: Desert Star (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 1-28, (1200-600) 40. They were eased up. Annexed (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Off Shore Breeze (rb), Aviothic (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 43. 

Noted on Thursday (Oct. 5) — Outer sand: 

600m: Zafirah (M. Bhaskar) 46. Easy. 

800m: Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-1, 600/44. Handy. I Want It All (H.G. Rathod) 56.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 54, 600/40.5. In fine nick. 

Inner sand: 

800m: Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar), Kings Return (C. Brisson) 59.5, 600/44. Both are two-year-olds, they are in good shape. War Emblem (rb), Bomber Jet (rb) 1-0, 600/43.5. They finished together.  

1000m: Vision Quest (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Desert Star (rb), Element (S.A. Amit) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44. They finished together. Crown Drive (rb), Royal Memoir (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Both are 2-y-o and they finished level. Gods Plan (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. A 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (rb), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Former finished half a length in front. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.