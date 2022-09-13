Races

Rubert, Nightjar, Turf Beauty, Priceless Ruler and Pense’e shine

Rubert, Nightjar, Turf Beauty, Priceless Ruler and Pense’e shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 13).

Outer sand: 600m: Diamond And Pearls (rb), Romualdo (A.M. Alam) 43. They moved freely.

800m: Dark Son (P. Sai Kumar) 1-0, 600/43.5. Easy. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Abilitare (Koshi Kumar), Eyes Of Falcon (S. Imran) 56.5, 600/41.5. They finished together. Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 59, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Euphoric (S. Kamble), Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy. Apsara Star (Farhan Alam) 1-6, 800/54, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1200m: Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-23, 1,000/1-6, 800/54, 600/43. Moved attractively.

Inner sand: 600m: Wakeful (Koshi Kumar) 42. Handy. Off Shoe Breeze (A.M. Alam) 44.5. Palsy Walsy (rb), Manzoni (rb) 44. They finished level. Willows (rb) 47. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 41. Fit.

800m: Wonderful Era (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. In fine shape. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-1, 600/47. Raisina (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (S.A. Amit) 57.5, 600/43. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 53, 600/40. Well in hand. Big Treasure (rb) 59, 600/44.5.

1000m: Strong Breeze (Koshi Kumar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/ 46.5. Easy. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 1-5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Grey Twilight (rb), Bhairava’s Queen (rb) 1-14.5, 800/57, 600/43. They were extended, former finished three lengths in front. Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Unextended. Royal Falcon (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Secret Of Love (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths in front. Hallucinate (Rajendra Singh) 1-17, 800/1-.5, 600/47.5. Penang (B. Dharshan) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Cuban Pete (rb), Oscars Thunder (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Hebron (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42. Worked well.

1200m: Sunny Isles (rb), Kundavai (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy. Divina (C. Brisson) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Vulcanic (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 45. Rubert (C. Brisson) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Kikata (A.M. Tograllu) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up. Rajputana (Manikandan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 800/59, 600/44. Carreno (S. Imran) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Roman Senator (rb) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.

Gate practice inner sand: 1000m: Catalyst (Rajendra Singh), Serenity Princess (rb) 1-5.67. Former jumped out smartly and outpaced the latter. Namak Halaal (A.M. Tograllu), Desert Storm (Manikandan) 1-4.46. They jumped out well. Striking Distance (rb), Alpha (A.M. Alam) 1-8.76. Former finished five lengths in front. Amore (B. Dharshan), The Sting (S. Imran) 1-5.43. Both took a level jump and the latter ended four lengths ahead. Babu Vamsee (R. Manish), Super Glory (rb) 1-11.19. Latter was slowly off. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), Trending Princess (rb), Lady Blazer (rb) 1-3.29. They took a good jump and the first named finished well in front. Kaamla (rb), Torbert (Ram Nandan) 1-6.91. Latter jumped out well and finished four lengths ahead. Little Wonder (rb), Mystify (S. Imran) 1-7.27. Former finished well in front. Ashwa Dev (S. Kamble), Namaqua (Koshi Kumar), Mystic Zlatan (K.V. Baskar) 1-5.54. After a level jump, they finished in that order.


