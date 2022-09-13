Rubert, Nightjar, Turf Beauty, Priceless Ruler and Pense’e shine

September 13, 2022 17:18 IST

Rubert, Nightjar, Turf Beauty, Priceless Ruler and Pense’e shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 13).

Outer sand: 600m: Diamond And Pearls (rb), Romualdo (A.M. Alam) 43. They moved freely.

800m: Dark Son (P. Sai Kumar) 1-0, 600/43.5. Easy. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Abilitare (Koshi Kumar), Eyes Of Falcon (S. Imran) 56.5, 600/41.5. They finished together. Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 59, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Euphoric (S. Kamble), Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy. Apsara Star (Farhan Alam) 1-6, 800/54, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1200m: Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-23, 1,000/1-6, 800/54, 600/43. Moved attractively.

Inner sand: 600m: Wakeful (Koshi Kumar) 42. Handy. Off Shoe Breeze (A.M. Alam) 44.5. Palsy Walsy (rb), Manzoni (rb) 44. They finished level. Willows (rb) 47. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 41. Fit.

800m: Wonderful Era (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. In fine shape. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-1, 600/47. Raisina (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (S.A. Amit) 57.5, 600/43. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 53, 600/40. Well in hand. Big Treasure (rb) 59, 600/44.5.

1000m: Strong Breeze (Koshi Kumar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/ 46.5. Easy. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 1-5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Grey Twilight (rb), Bhairava’s Queen (rb) 1-14.5, 800/57, 600/43. They were extended, former finished three lengths in front. Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Unextended. Royal Falcon (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Secret Of Love (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths in front. Hallucinate (Rajendra Singh) 1-17, 800/1-.5, 600/47.5. Penang (B. Dharshan) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Cuban Pete (rb), Oscars Thunder (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Hebron (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42. Worked well.

1200m: Sunny Isles (rb), Kundavai (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy. Divina (C. Brisson) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Vulcanic (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 45. Rubert (C. Brisson) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Kikata (A.M. Tograllu) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up. Rajputana (Manikandan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 800/59, 600/44. Carreno (S. Imran) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Roman Senator (rb) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.

Gate practice inner sand: 1000m: Catalyst (Rajendra Singh), Serenity Princess (rb) 1-5.67. Former jumped out smartly and outpaced the latter. Namak Halaal (A.M. Tograllu), Desert Storm (Manikandan) 1-4.46. They jumped out well. Striking Distance (rb), Alpha (A.M. Alam) 1-8.76. Former finished five lengths in front. Amore (B. Dharshan), The Sting (S. Imran) 1-5.43. Both took a level jump and the latter ended four lengths ahead. Babu Vamsee (R. Manish), Super Glory (rb) 1-11.19. Latter was slowly off. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), Trending Princess (rb), Lady Blazer (rb) 1-3.29. They took a good jump and the first named finished well in front. Kaamla (rb), Torbert (Ram Nandan) 1-6.91. Latter jumped out well and finished four lengths ahead. Little Wonder (rb), Mystify (S. Imran) 1-7.27. Former finished well in front. Ashwa Dev (S. Kamble), Namaqua (Koshi Kumar), Mystic Zlatan (K.V. Baskar) 1-5.54. After a level jump, they finished in that order.