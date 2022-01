Royal Treasure and Angelino work well

Royal Treasure and Angelino worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 12).

Outer sand: 600m: Roman Senator (rb) 47. Turf Exemplar (Shyam Kumar) 46. Demerara (R. Manish) 43.5. Extended. Constant Variable (N. Jodha) 45. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Lady Solitaire (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Shaped well.Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 40. In good condition. Storm Breaker (Yash Narredu) 46. Easy. Star Hopper (rb) 43.5.

800m: Swiss Agatta (Farhan Alam) 59.5, 600/44.5. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-0, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Windsor Walk (C. Brisson), Be Calm (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Attica (rb) 55.5, 600/42. Worked well. Zucardi (Farhan Alam), Augusta (Shahar Babu) 55, 600/40.5. They finished level. Demesthenes (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Antiqua (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.

1000m: Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Ready Player One (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Extended. Gatlin (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Mezcal (P. Vikram) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Arapaho (P. Sai Kumar), Cynosure (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Latter finished half a length in front. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Electric (rb), Opus One (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. They were easy. Desert Storm (Manikandan), Soul Message (Shaliyar Khan) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Gallantry (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Emperor Ashoka (Inayat), Own Fantasy (Nikhil Naidu) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. They moved well. Starriya (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1200m: Angelino (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/57.5, 600/45. In fine trim.