Royal Pearl, Born Queen, Giant Star impress

CHENNAI:

13 December 2020 17:22 IST

Royal Pearl, Born Queen and Giant Star impressed when the horses were exercised here this morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Viva La Vida (rb) 43. Easy. Break The Silence (App), Glorious Trust (Umesh) 43.5. A fit pair. Tifosi (rb), Star Caliber (rb) 42. They shaped well. Sultan Pheroze (rb), 43.5. Easy. Royal Treasure (App) 41.5. In fine condition. Katahdin (Stephen Raj) 44.5. Perfect Support (S. Kamble) 44.5. Best Of Luck (B. Nikhil) 43.5. Stretched. Lord Of Kings (Rajendra Singh) 41.5. Speedy.

800m: Beauteous Maximus (App), Eagle Prince (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/40. They impressed. Lady Ascot (Rajendra Singh), Lady Solitaire (App) 57.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine nick. Masterpiece (Brisson), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Ruby Queen) (Ross) 58.5, 600/43.5. They moved easily. Alwaysastar (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Never Again (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Rwanda (Brisson) 56.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Excelerate (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5.

1000m: Bora Bora (Ross), Royal Pearl (Brisson) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. They put up a pleasing display. Born Queen (S. Kamble) 1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Giant Star (S. Kamble), Star Ranking (Brisson) 1-7.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They worked attractively, former to note. Platini (rb), Soaring High (M. Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. A fit pair. Heart Of Gold (Shahar Babu), Famous Queen (Stephen Raj) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Former moved better.