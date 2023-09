Royal Nobility, Supreme Grandeur, Aurora Borealis and Great Spirit please

September 16, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Royal Nobility, Supreme Grandeur, Aurora Borealis and Great Spirit excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 16).

Outer sand: 600m: Golden Marina (rb) 43.5. Easy. Aspira (M. Bhaskar), Marquita (Ramandeep) 47. Planet Venus (S. Imran) 41. Handy.

800m: Proposed (rb) 57, 600/44. In good shape. Great Spirit (S. Imran) 55.5, 600/40.5. Impressed. Lebua (rb) 57.5, 600/42. In fine condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Cairo (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Fit. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43. Moved well. Knotty Power (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Worked well.

Inner sand: 600m: Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 39.5. In fine shape. Race For The Stars (rb) 38.5. In fine trim. Wonderful Era (rb) 42. Niggled. Royal Mayfair (rb) 43.5. Sea Waters (rb) 41.5. Urged. Empress Royal (rb) 39. Strode out well. Divine Splendour (Farid Ansari) 41. Majestic Charmer (rb) 41.

800m: Brotherhood (rb) 56, 600/41. Handy. Ganton (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Pacific (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Magical Wave (rb), Abilitare (Farhan Alam) 55.5, 600/40.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Little Wonder (rb), Daiyamondo (rb) 57, 600/41.5. Latter better. Excellent Star (rb), Western Girl (rb) 52, 600/39. A fit pair. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 54.5, 600/38. Stretched out well. Amarone (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 56, 600/42. They finished level. Bomber Jet (rb), Dazzling Princess (rb) 55.5, 600/40.5. They finished together.

1000m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari), Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 1-9, 800/52, 600/37.5. Former, who was two lengths behind at the start, responded well to the urgings and finished three lengths ahead. Perfect Blend (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Larado (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-8, 800/51, 600/38. Former put up a pleasing display. Mon General (K.V. Baskar) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Sensations (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-10, 800/53, 600/38.5. Fit for the fray. Velu Nachiyar (Ramandeep) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42. Unextended. Silver Soul (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Starkova (P. Vikram) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy. Gods Plan (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Mystic Zlatan (K.V. Baskar) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Amazonia (Ramandeep) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/36.5. Impressed. Midnight Sparkle (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Royal Falcon (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. Ocean Love (K.V. Baskar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.

1200m: Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-25, (1200-600) 42. The Sting (rb) 1-25 (1200-600) 39. Eased up.

Noted on Friday (Sept. 15):

Outer sand: 1000m: Knotty Wonder (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Unextended.

Inner sand: 800m: Vision Quest (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/42. In good shape. Amazonia (Ramandeep )1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Rubert (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Strombosis (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Proposed (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Starkova (P. Vikram) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/46. Eased up. Asio (M. Bhaskar), Eternal Pearl (S. Imran) 1-8.5, 800/52, 600/38. Former showed out. Zen Zero (rb) 1-15, 800/1-2.600/48. Speed Air (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Handy. Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Windsor Walk (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43. Worked well. Choice (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. In good shape. Dark Son (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT