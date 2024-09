Royal Mysore obliges in the Pune City Gold Cup

Pune: Prasanna Kumar-trainee Royal Mysore, ridden by P. Trevor, won the Pune City Gold Cup, the feature event of Saturday’s (Sept. 14) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Niraj Tyagi & Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Saddles (PF).

ADVERTISEMENT

1. COLOMBIANA PLATE (Div. II): ETOILE (Antony Raj S) 1, Kanya Rashi (C.S. Jodha) 2, India Strong (P. Dhebe) 3 and Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1/2, Head and 1-1/4. 1m, 26.82s. ₹33 (w), 11, 38 and 25 (p). SHP: 68, FP: 381, Q: 174, Tanala: 1,083 and 376. Favourite: The General. Owners: Mr. K.H. Vachha & Mrs. Bakhtawar B. Chenoy. Trainer: Bezan Chenoy.

Note: Stunning Visual (Sharukh up) planted in the starting stalls and did not participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. STAR OF GIBRALTAR PLATE: UZI (T.S. Jodha) 1, Marlboro Man (Gore) 2, Spiritual Rock (V. Bunde) 3 and Yuletide (Mustakim) 4. 5-1/4, 5-3/4 and 3/4. 2m, 6.46s. ₹20 (w), 11, 27 and 32 (p). SHP: 87, FP: 283, Q: 255, Tanala: 1,421 and 670. Favourite: Uzi. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Behram Cama.

3. GENTLEMEN’S TROPHY (Div. II): ARBITRAGE (Haridas Gore) 1, Superimpose (N. Bhosale) 2, Toscana (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Hilma Klint (Nazil) 4. Not run: Storm Cloud. Short Head, 1-1/4 and 2-1/2. 58. 80s. ₹18 (w), 10, 12 and 34 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 98, Q: 29, Tanala: 277 and 186. Favourite: Arbitrage. Owners: Miss. Anita A. Khalakdina, Mr. Shantanu Sharma & Mr. H.M. Sampat. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.\

4. FOURTH ESTATE TROPHY: SEEKING ALPHA (Vivek G) 1, Divine Hope (Suraj Narredu) 2, Doron (Saqlain) 3 and Dancing Star (Mustakim) 4. 3-1/2, 6 and 1. 2m, 5.31s. ₹115 (w), 94 and16, SHP: 28, FP: 232, Q: 123, Tanala: 421 and 163. Favourite: Applause. Owners: Mr. Vispi R. Patel, Mr. Zaheer Lalkaka & Mrs. Tina Shroff. Trainer: P. Shroff.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. ACCLAIMED PLATE : IN THY LIGHT (A. Sandesh) 1, It’s My Time (Akshay K) 2, Golden Glow (Mustakim) 3 and Charlie (Prasad) 4. 2-3/4, Long Neck and 2-1/4. 1m, 24.40s. ₹17 (w), 12, 13 and 12 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 51, Q: 29, Tanala: 129 and 108. Favourite: In Thy Light. Owners: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP, Mr. Meka Yugandhar & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. PUNE CITY GOLD CUP: ROYAL MYSORE (P. Trevor) 1, Rasputin (Ajinkya) 2, Siege Courageous (Antony Raj) 3 and Chopin (Kirtish) 4. 1-3/4, Long Neck and Short Neck. 1m, 37.92s. ₹16 (w), 10, 41 and 23 (p). SHP: 536, FP: 265, Q: 748, Tanala: 6,772 and 1,088. Favourite: Royal Mysore. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi and Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Saddles. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Note: Golden Neil (Mustakim astride) broke down and dropped the rider. Mustakim was stable and kept under observation at the Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

7. GENTLEMEN’S TROPHY (Div. I): GODDES OF DAWN (P. Trevor) 1, Wanderlust (Nazil) 2, Decacorn (Parmar) 3 and Eloquent (N. Bhosale) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and Head. 58.45s. ₹43 (w), 18, 20 and 22 (p). SHP: 50, FP: 162, Q: 56, Tanala: 422 and 261. Favourite: Trigger. Owners: M/s. Kapil Bahl, Ashok Rupani & Amarjeet Singh Narula. Trainer: Aman Altaf Hussain.

8. COLOMBIANA PLATE (Div. I): WINTER AGENDA (C.S. Jodha) 1, Star Gallery (Vivek G) 2, Rush (Prasad) 3 and Walter (Ajinkya) 4. Short Neck, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m 26. 36s. ₹95 (w), 19, 20 and 18 (p). SHP: 61, FP: 741, Q: 634, Tanala: 4,951 and 4,244. Favourite: Endurance. Owners: Mr. Sudendu Shah, Mr. K.M. Shah, Mrs. Preeti C. Shah, Mrs. Pooja S. Shah, Mr. Tanmay V. Mathurawala, Mrs. Vanita K. Shah, Mr. Chaitanya Shah & Mr. Rahul Shah. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹12,075 (6 tkts.) & 30%: 565 (55 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 929 (13 tkts.), (ii) 166 (160 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 27,084 (C/O) & 30%: 1,451 (8 tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.