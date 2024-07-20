Royal Mysore is poised to dominate the Winfair247 Gaming Trophy

Bengaluru based trainer Prasanna Kumar’s ward Royal Mysore, with four straight wins, is poised to dominate the Winfair247 Gaming Trophy, the highlight of 2024 Pune’s racing season opener on Sunday, July 21.

1. ELEGANCE PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 1.00 p.m.: 1. Moment Of Madness (9) H. Gore 59, 2. Zip Along (2) Mustakim 58, 3. Sorrento Secret (7) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. Neilina (11) Neeraj 55, 5. Mariella (6) P. Vinod 54, 6. Anoushka (8) K. Pranil 53, 7. Reciprocity (3) Kaviraj 52, 8. Spiritual Rock (10) V. Bunde 52, 9. Toofaan (1) Peter 52, 10. Fantastic Flare (5) Saba 50.5 and 11. Lightning Blaze (4) N. Bhosale 50.5.

1. ZIP ALONG, 2. TOOFAAN, 3. MOMENT OF MADNESS

2. VIBRANT PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 1.30: 1. Jetfire (11) P. Dhebe 62, 2. Treasure Gold (9) Mosin 62, 3. Queens Pride (8) T.S. Jodha 60, 4. Serrano (2) Parmar 60, 5. Fast Approach (7) Akshay Kumar 59, 6. Northern Singer (5) Mustakim 59, 7. Quicker (12) S.J. Sunil 58.5, 8. Malet Spring (3) S. Kamble 57, 9. Flashing Famous (1) Kaviraj 56, 10. Mi Arion (10) V. Bunde 54.5, 11. Untitled (6) Shelar 54.5 and 12. Bohemian Rhapsody (4) K. Pranil 52.5.

1. FAST APPROACH, 2. NORTHERN SINGER, 3. QUEENS PRIDE

3. SEASON OPENER PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 2.00: 1. Remy Red (5) Saba 59.5, 2. Spanish Eyes (1) Sandesh 59, 3. Winter Agenda (7) C.S. Jodha 59, 4. Kimiko (6) Antony Raj S 58.5, 5. Running Star (3) Yash Narredu 58, 6. Treat (8) Neeraj 56, 7. Scorcese (11) P. Vinod 55.5, 8. Kinzhal (2) Vivek 53, 9. Madras Cheque (9) P. Trevor 53, 10. Stunning Visual (10) K. Nazil 53, 11. Lion King (4) Merchant 52.5, 12. Daianne (12) H. Gore 51, 13. Coin Empress (13) Mustakim 50.5 and 14. Malakhi (14) Shamaz Shareef 50.5.

1. SPANISH EYES, 2. RUNNING STAR, 3. WINTER AGENDA

4. D.K. ASHISH TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 2.30: 1. Aperol (10) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Applause (9) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Key Largo (1) Parmar 56, 4. Trillionaire (3) Mustakim 56, 5. Aerodynamic (5) Kaviraj 54.5, 6. Dazzling Duchess (8) P. Trevor 54.5, 7. Expedite (4) Bhawani 54.5, 8. Fable (7) Sandesh 54.5, 9. Regina Memorabilis (2) Neeraj 54.5, 10. The Sengol Queen (6) Peter 54.5 and 11. Trigger (11) Merchant 54.5.

1. APEROL, 2. KEY LARGO, 3. TRIGGER

5. VIBRANT PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Turn And Burn (11) Parmar 60, 2. Raise The Stakes (1) Sandesh 59, 3. Pure For Sure (2) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Eloquent (6) K. Pranil 56, 5. Hagibis (8) Shelar 56, 6. House Of Lords (4) N. Bhosale 56, 7. Arbitrage (5) H. Gore 55, 8. Hilma Klint (3) Mustakim 54.5, 9. Luminosity (10) Kaviraj 53.5, 10. Street Sense (7) Neeraj 52.5 and 11. Wanderlust (9) Nazil 52.5.

1. TURN AND BURN, 2. RAISE THE STAKES, 3. HOUSE OF LORDS

6. D.K. ASHISH TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.30: 1. Divine Hope (7) Yash Narredu 56, 2. Malengo (9) T.S. Jodha 56, 3. Okinaume (3) Bhawani 56, 4. Sands Of Dubai (8) S. Kamble 56, 5. Wild Child (1) P. Dhebe 56, 6. Zarkan (6) S. Amit 56, 7. Highground (5) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 8. Jet (10) P. Vinod 54.5, 9. Mother’s Grace (11) Sandesh 54.5, 10. Saifa (2) Nazil 54.5 and 11. Star Of Asia (4) Mustakim 54.5.

1. DIVINE HOPE, 2. MOTHER’S GRACE, 3. WILD CHILD

7. WINFAIR247 GAMING TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 4.00: 1. Mojito (1) Ranjane 66, 2. Son Of A Gun (12) Saba 64, 3. Count Of Savoy (8) N. Bhosale 62.5, 4. Snowfall (9) Akshay Kumar 62, 5. Coeur De Lion (6) Mustakim 58, 6. Geographique (11) Neeraj 58, 7. Cellini (13) Pranil 56.5, 8. Rasputin (4) Antony Raj S 56.5, 9. Royal Mysore (5) P. Trevor 51.5, 10. Baby Bazooka (2) Kirtish 50, 11. Jendayi (3) Vivek G 50, 12. Golden Kingdom (10) M.S. Deora 49.5 and 13. Irish Gold (7) H. Gore 49.

1. ROYAL MYSORE, 2. JENDAYI, 3. IRISH GOLD

8. ELEGANCE PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 4.30: 1. Khaleesi (7) Sandesh 61.5, 2. Champagne Smile (9) N. Bhosale 60, 3. Just Reward (Late Ticanto) (6) Nazil 60, 4. Warrior Prince (1) Tograllu 60, 5. Showman (12) Saba 59, 6. Milli (5) Kaviraj 57.5, 7. Tanahaiyaan (4) Merchant 57, 8. Otello (3) Shelar 56.5, 9. Alpha Gene (8) S. Amit 55.5, 10. Precioso (2) V. Bunde 55.5, 11. Charming Star (11) P. Dhebe 52.5 and 12. High Spirit (10) Mustakim 50.

1. KHALEESI, 2. TANAHAIYAAN, 3. MILLI

9. COLUMBIA PLATE (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 5.00: 1. Superlative (11) Saba 60, 2. Star Romance (9) Peter 59.5, 3. Waikiki (3) H. Gore 58.5, 4. Murwara Princess (2) S. Sunil 58, 5. Divine Thoughts (7) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 6. Fighton (4) Parmar 57.5, 7. Portofino Bay (14) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 8. Dash (5) Yash Narredu 56, 9. Cipher (1) K. Pranil 53.5, 10. Superimpose (13) Mustakim 53.5, 11. Star Gallery (10) Neeraj 53, 12. My Princess (12) Shamaz Shareef 52.5, 13. Phenom (8) P. Dhebe 52.5 and 14. Maysara (6) Kaviraj 51.

1. FIGHTON, 2. DASH, 3. PORTOFINO BAY

Day’s Best: SPANISH EYES

Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5, (ii) 6, 7 & 8, (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

