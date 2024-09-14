Royal Mysore for the Pune City Gold Cup

Trainer Prasanna Kumar’s ward Royal Mysore, who ran second in his last outing, is in good shape as evidenced by his track performances and should make amends in the Pune City Gold Cup, the feature event of Saturday’s (Sept. 14) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. COLOMBIANA PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Mount Sinai (4) Kaviraj 59, 2. Kanya Rashi (6) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. The General (3) Bhawani 57.5, 4. Etoile (11) Antony Raj 56.5, 5. Stunning Visual (8) Shahrukh 56.5, 6. Encantamento (9) Saqlain 56, 7. Floyd (12) T.S. Jodha 56, 8. India Strong (10) Dhebe 56, 9. Ashwa Kutang (5) Merchant 55, 10. Hagibis (7) Shelar 55, 11. Elizabeth Regina (2) S. Amit 52 and 12. Showman (1) Mustakim 52.

1. ENCANTAMENTO, 2. ETOILE, 3. ASHWA KUTANG

2. STAR OF GIBRALTAR PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 2.00: 1. Daianne (2) Bhawani 61.5, 2. Yuletide (3) Mustakim 61.5, 3. Willy Wonkaa (7) Kirtish 60, 4. Battista (8) Merchant 59.5, 5. Uzi (5) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 6. Leo The Lion (4) N. Bhosale 54.5, 7. Toofaan (6) Prasad 50, 8. Marlboro Man (9) Gore 49 and 9. Spiritual Rock (1) V. Bunde 49.\

1. LEO THE LION, 2. UZI, 3. YULETIDE

3. GENTLEMEN’S TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. Superimpose (7) N. Bhosale 60.5, 2. Storm Cloud (10) Mustakim 58, 3. Nelson River (8) Shelar 57.5, 4. Sussing (1) Prasad 55.5, 5. Arbitrage (4) Gore 54.5, 6. Hilma Klint (2) Nazil 53.5, 7. Ananya (11) S. Amit 52.5, 8. Moonlight Kiss (9) Saba 52.5, 9. Toscana (6) T.S. Jodha 52.5, 10. Cuban Pete (5) Pranil 52 and 11. Adonis (3) Merchant 51.

1. ARBITRAGE, 2. TOSCANA, 3. SUPERIMPOSE

4. FOURTH ESTATE TROPHY (2,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Applause (4) Akshay K 56, 2. Arise And Shine (6) Antony Raj 56, 3. Dancing Star (3) Mustakim 56, 4. Divine Hope (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. Doron (2) Saqlain 56, 6. Seeking Alpha (7) Vivek G 56 and 7. Secret To Success (1) Merchant 54.5.

1. APPLAUSE, 2. DORON, 3. DIVINE HOPE

5. ACCLAIMED PLATE (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 3.30: 1. Alpine Star (5) Saba 59, 2. It’s My Time (2) Akshay K 58.5, 3. Charlie (1) Prasad 54, 4. Fighton (8) P. Dhebe 54, 5. Fast Pace (4) Vivek G 53.5, 6. In Thy Light (6) Sandesh 53.5, 7. Rambler (3) Kaviraj 51.5 and 8. Golden Glow (7) Mustakim 49.

1. FIGHTON, 2. IT’S MY TIME, 3. ALPINE STAR

6. PUNE CITY GOLD CUP (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o and over, 4.00: 1. Mojito (5) Parmar 59, 2. Siege Courageous (3) Antony Raj 58, 3. Count Of Savoy (4) Suraj Narredu 55, 4. Chopin (9) Kirtish 53, 5. Golden Neil (2) Mustakim 53, 6. King Louis (1) C.S. Jodha 53, 7. Rasputin (10) Ajinkya 53, 8. Royal Mysore (7) Trevor 53, 9. Tehani (8) Saqlain 53 and 10. Snowfall (6) Akshay K 51.5.

1. ROYAL MYSORE, 2. SIEGE COURAGEOUS, 3. CHOPIN

7. GENTLEMEN’S TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Decacorn (2) Parmar 62, 2. House Of Lords (7) Saba 62, 3. Attained (11) V. Bunde 60.5, 4. Eloquent (10) N. Bhosale 59.5, 5. Northern Singer (5) Pranil 59.5, 6. Goddes Of Dawn (9) Trevor 59, 7. Redouble (3) Ajinkya 59, 8. Maysara (1) Shelar 57.5, 9. Trigger (8) Sandesh 57.5, 10. Wanderlust (12) Nazil 57.5, 11. Mirae (6) Kaviraj 54.5 and 12. Trillionaire (4) Mustakim 53.

1. WANDERLUST, 2. ELOQUENT, 3. REDOUBLE

8. COLOMBIANA PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Ricochet (5) Trevor 61, 2. Star Gallery (2) Vivek G 61, 3. Cipher (12) Merchant 60.5, 4. Winter Agenda (9) C.S. Jodha 59, 5. Galloping Ahead (3) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 6. Endurance (1) Saqlain 58, 7. Remy Red (10) Mustakim 57, 8. Walter (4) Ajinkya 57, 9. Rush (7) Prasad 56, 10. Gimme (6) N. Bhosale 53.5, 11. Whatsinaname (11) Nazil 53 and 12. Ashwa Mahaveera (8) Kaviraj 52.5.

1. RICOCHET, 2. ENDURANCE, 3. RUSH

Day’s Best: ROYAL MYSORE

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (I) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

