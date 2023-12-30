ADVERTISEMENT

 Royal Falcon and Renegade work well

December 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Royal Falcon and Renegade worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 30).

Outer sand:

1000m: Kundavai (rb), Awesomeness (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. They moved freely. Danny’s Girl (Shyam Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 43.5. In fine condition. Stillwater (rb) 43.5. Handy. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 43.5.

800m: Still I Rise (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1000m: The Sovereign Orb (rb) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/46. Eased up. Royal Falcon (rb), Renegade (rb) 1-6.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. In fine shape. Fun Storm (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Unextended. Voyager (M. Bhaskar), A 2-y-o (Speaking of Which - Multistar) (S. Imran) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. City Of Turmeric (K.V. Baskar), Beauregard (Farhan Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. They finished together.

Gate practice (Inner sand): 1000m: Knotty One (rb), Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-8.59. They took a good jump. Chaposa Springs (Farhan Alam), Rwanda (rb) 2-8.11. They took a good and finished together. Kig Sun (rb), A 2-y-o (Dali - Reflections) (Ram Nandan) 1-9.34. A level jump.

Noted on Friday (Dec. 29):

Outer sand: 800m: Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

Inner sand: 1000m: Swarga (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/44.5. Easy. Sheer Elegance (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Air Marshall (K.V. Baskar) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Worked well. Marshall (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved well. Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. In good condition. Brotherhood (Farhan Alam) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Single Malt (Farhan Alam) 1-28.5, (1200-600) 38.5. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Emperor Charmavat (Farhan Alam), A 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (rb), Romualdo (A.S. Peter) 1-16.63. They jumped out well. Sunche Dreams (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Quasar - Venezia) (Ram Nandan), Thomas Mount (rb) 1-11.37. The trio took a good jump.

