January 02, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Royal Exemplar and Royal Marquess worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 2).

Inner sand:

800m: Thomas Mount (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Royal Marquess (rb), Royal Exemplar (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/40.5. They moved well.

1000m: Raffinato (rb), Daiyamondo (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. They finished level. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Aurora Borealis (Farhan Alam), Regent Prince (rb) 1-5.82. A level jump. The Sovereign Orb (rb), Gutsy (S. Kabdhar), Star Symbol (Ram Nandan) 1-4.79. They jumped out well and finished in that order. A 3-y- (Dreamfield - Let There Be Light) (rb), a 3-y-o (Roderic O’Connor - Ice Glacier) (rb), a 3-y-o (Dreamfield - Blue Moon) (rb) 1-10.25. The trio took a good jump. Nightjar (Farid Ansari), Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-7.26. A level jump and the former finished well in front. A 3-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (rb), Romualdo (Farhan Alam), Glorious Evensong (Inayat) 1-9.47. They took a good jump. Forest Lake (S. Imran), Jack Richer (rb) 1-9.87. Dear Lady (rb), John Wick (P. Vikram), a 3-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (rb) 1-7.58. They jumped out smartly. Highly Polished (rb), Lavish Girl (rb), Aarini (rb) 1-11.66, They jumped out well. Danny’s Girl (Ram Nandan), Pirate’s Love (Shyam Kumar) 1-6.18. They jumped out together. City Of Turmeric (K.V. Baskar), Queen Anula (rb) 1-9.51. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan), Gingersnap (rb) 1-7.67. They took a level jump.

Noted on Jan. 1: Outer sand:

800m: Rinello (S. Kabdhar), Kings Return (Ram Nandan) 58.5, 600/44.5. Latter moved better and finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/43. Moved well.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Supremacy (Shyam Kumar) 40.5. In good condition. King’s Guardian (rb) 43.5.

800m: Race For The Stars (rb) 57, 600/42.5. In fine shape. A 3-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (Farhan Alam), Clockwise (rb) 56, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-1, 600/47.5. City Of Turmeric (rb), Beauregard (K.V. Baskar) 1-3, 600/46.5. Falconbridge (Farid Ansari) 52.5. 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings. Abilitare (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-12, 800/57, 600/41.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/55.5, 600/44.5. Eased up.

Noted on Sunday (Dec. 31).

Outer sand:

600m: Amazonia (M. Bhaskar) 47. Easy. Fun Storm (rb) 44.

800m: Beautiful (rb), Grace (Hindu Singh) 1-0, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Success (Hindu Singh), Aletta (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. They were easy.

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Mink Glove) (Ram Nandan), Asta (rb) 41.5. They were urged and finished together.

800m: Anastasia (Hindu Singh) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Septimius Severes (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. The Sting (rb), Touch Of Fury (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Single Malt (Farhan Alam) 57, 600/43. Shaped well. Silver Soul (Farhan Alam), Abnegator (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths in front.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Occitan) (rb), Gold Ride (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely.

1200m: Sensations (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Eased up.