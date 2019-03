Royal Currency bags Guindy Grand Prix

Royal Currency (R.N. Darshan astride) won the Guindy Grand Prix, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (March 10). The winner is the property of M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by B. Suresh.

1. BOLD ARISTOCRAT PLATE (1,400m) rated 20 to 45: CHALOUCHI GIRL (Rayan Ahmed) 1, Orla (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Humraaj (Deepak Singh) 3 and Merrywin (Shahar Babu) 4. 3/4, lnk and 7. 1m. 28.18s. ₹42 (w), 13, 15 and 11 (p), SHP: 37, FP: 1,239, Q: 400, Tla: 6,262. Favourite: Gorgeous Queen. Owner: Mr. M.C. Ponnappa. Trainer: Fazal-Ul-Rehman.

2. GENEROSITY PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: NANUK (A.M. Alam) 1, Mulligan (Azfar Syeed) 2, Dream Run (Umesh) 3 and Seven Crore (Yash) 4. Shd, 3/4 and nk. 1m. 40.71s. ₹45 (w), 16, 36 and 12 (p), SHP: 73, FP: 1,750, Q: 517, Tla: 4,228. Favourite: Dream Run. Owners: Mr. C.R. Balakumar, V. Sathish Kumar & Ki. Vittal. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. MOONLIGHT ROMANCE PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): FUN LOVER (Dhebe) 1, Beforethedawn (Yash) 2, Otus (Trevor) 3 and Glorious Victory (Arshad Alam) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m. 12.63s. ₹48 (w), 12, 8 and 9 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 1,755 (C/o), Q: 441, Tla: 1,118. Favourite: Otus. Owner: Mr. S. Naveen Chandra. Trainer: C. Marshall.

4. MOONLIGHT ROMANCE PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): MY PASSION (Nakhat Singh) 1, Striking Distance (Trevor) 2, Shield Maiden (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Priceless Ruler (Hesnain) 4. Not run: Crown Walk. 7, 3 and 4-1/2. 1m. 10.89s. ₹15 (w), 6, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 39, Q: 15, Tla: 68. Favoirite: Shield Maiden. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. MOONLIGHT ROMANCE PLATE (Div. III) (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): CHOLA EMPEROR (Irvan) 1, Cosmic Feeling (Dhebe) 2, Oscars Thunder (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Star Proof (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Donailla. 1-3/4, 4-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 12.32s. ₹224 (w), 18, 9 and 27 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 1,161, Q: 492, Tla: 11,445 (C/o). Favourite: Yul Brynner. Owner: Mr. J. Ramesh. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

6. GUINDY GRAND PRIX (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms): ROYAL CURRENCY (R.N. Darshan) 1, Exclusive Blue (Nakhat Singh) 2, Wise Don (Umesh) 3 and Cuban (Trevor) 4. Not run: Speaking Of Stars. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m. 37.96s. ₹132 (w) 11, 6 and 12 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 751, Q: 599, Tla: 1,991. Favourite: Cuban. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chittinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. M.CT. MUTHIAH CUP (1,400m), rated 80 & above: MEGASTHENES (M. Bhaskar) 1, Chief Of Command (Trevor) 2, Via Amoris (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Queen Of Clubs (Umesh) 4. 3, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 23.87s. ₹18 (w) 18, 9 and 36 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 141, Q: 72, Tla: 1,080. Favourite: Chief Of Command. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

8. SOUTHERN BAY PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: COLOSSAL MOMENTS (Umesh) 1, Steve Mcqueen (Saddam) 2, Splendid Splasher (Deepak Singh) 3 and Amicus Curiae (Dhebe) 4. Not run: Sentosa Cove and Druid’s Brew. 7, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m. 11.79s. ₹25 (w), 7, 5 and 6 (p), SHP: 34, FP: 46, Q: 40, Tla: 651. Favourite: Amicus Curiae. Owner: Mr. R. Rajesh Khanna. Trainer: Fazal-Ul-Rehman.

Jackpot: ₹2,50,691 (C/o on 4th leg): Mini Jackpot: 44,331 (C/o), Treble (i): 10,272 (seven tkts), (ii): 8,939 (seven tkts).