Royal Crystal, Star And Garter, Tartufo, Sherwin, Shesmyscript and Courage excel

BENGALURU:

22 February 2020 18:36 IST

Royal Crystal, Star And Garter, Tartufo, Sherwin, Shesmyscript and Courage excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb. 22)

Inner sand:

1000m: Roc Girl (Jagadeesh) 1-8, 600/40. In fine trim.

1200m: Brave Lady (Shinde) 1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

1400m: Blue Moon (A. Ramu) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Limato (Kiran Rai) 43.5. Moved well. Rock And Dance (T.S. Jodha) 45. Strode out well. Hafnium (Shiva Kumar) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Perfect Halo (Aliyar) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Unyielding (Jagadeesh), King Of The Sand (P. Trevor) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Canotina (Antony), Senora Bianca (S. John) 1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rule Of Engagement (P. Trevor), Anakin (Mark) 1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Grey Channel (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Bloom Buddy (Vaibhav), Affermato (S. Shareef) 1-16, 600/46. They moved on the bit. Dontbreaktherules (Shobhan) 1-14, 600/44. Stretched out well.

1200m: Turf Prospector (rb), Desert Gold (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Estella (rb), Ashwa Raftar (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Admiral One (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Star And Garter (S. John) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Impressed. Classic Charm (Chetan G), Flicka (Ashok) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Tartufa (R. Marshall) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Sherwin (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Akita Pro (Mrs. Silva), Alberetta (Vaibhav) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Baltimore (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Sir Piggot (Shiva Kumar) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Note. Spanish Beauty (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Moved attractively. A 3-y-o (Whatsthescript - Anahi) (Mrs. Silva), Sun Splash (S. Shareef) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Courage (S. John), Impavid (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Bernardini (Mrs. Silva) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit. Valegro (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit. Shaktiman (Rayan) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Donna Bella (Mrs. Silva) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up. Tororosso (Anjar), Shesmyscript (Mrs. Silva) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Garamond (Mrs. Silva) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Pleased. Royal Crystal (S. John) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Moved fluently. Exaltation (S. Hussain) 1-44, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up in the last part.

1600m: Wizard Of Stocks (rb) 2-3, (1,600-600) 1-14. Easy. Saithwood (rb), Gazabo Talk (T.S. Jodha) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.