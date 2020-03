Royal Chieftain wins main event

Royal Chieftain (Nakhat Singh up) won the Smart Chieftain Plate, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (March.7). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by R. Foley.

1. EGMORE PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: QUEEN JUSTITIA (Azfar Syeed) 1, Parrys Glory (Farhan) 2, Gardiner (B. Nikhil) 3 and Silver Sea (A.M. Alam) 4. 5, 1 and 3-1/4. 1m 27.07s. ₹ 21 (w), 8, 9 and 9 (p), SHP: 72, FP: 160, Q: 94, Tla: 938. Favourite: Street Cat. Owners: Mr. R. Rajesh Khanna, Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. C.R. Balakumar. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

2. EGMORE PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: WISE DON (Trevor) 1, Dominant (Arshad Alam) 2, Daring Dancer (Anthony Raj) 3 and Lady Blazer (Azfar Syeed) 4. 4-3/4, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 25.81s. ₹ 13 (w), 8, 14 and 13 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 28, Q: 21, Tla: 135. Favourite: Beauty Of The Turf. Owners: Mr. A.V. Jayaprakash, Mr. M.K. Chengappa & Mr. P.S. Kariappa. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. SMART CHIEFTAIN PLATE (1,800m), rated 60 to 85: ROYAL CHIEFTAIN (Nakhat Singh) 1, Royal Currency (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Hebron (Arshad Alam) 3 and Sentosa (Azfar Syeed) 4. 3, 6-1/4 and 2. 1m 51.57s. ₹ 10 (w), 9 and 16 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 39, Q: 22, Tla: 62. Favourite: Royal Chieftain. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. BULLSEYE PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: RED HOT JET (Trevor) 1, Baller (Arshad Alam) and Rosebrook (Azfar Syeed) dead-heat 2 and Trending Princess (B. Nikhil) 4. 1, dead-heat and nk. 1m 11.86s. ₹ 19 (w), 10, 10 and 19 (p), SHP: 13 (Baller) 15 (Rosebrook), FP: 14 (Red Hot Jet - Baller), 88 (Red Hot Jet - Rosebrook), Q: 6 (Red Hot Jet - Baller), 28 (Red Hot Jet - Rosebrook), Tla: 77. Favourite: Baller. Owners: Mr. K.K. Belliappa & Mr. C.R. Balakumar. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. MAHARAJA OF VANKATAGIRI MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o only (Terms): PIRATE'S LOVE (Gaddam) 1, Katahdin (Trevor) 2, Rippling Waters (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Glorious Trust (Arshad Alam) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 2. 1m 11.62s. ₹ 94 (w), 9 and 7 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 542, Q: 49, Tla: 757. Favourite: Katahdin. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

6. BOOKMAKERS CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: DONT DILLY DALLY (Chetan Gowda) 1, Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 2, Torbert (Arshad Alam) 3 and Royal Rules (K. Mukesh Kumar) 4. Not run: Ganton. 1-1/2, 3/4 an 1-1/4. 1m 39.20s. ₹ 55 (w), 10, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 27, FP: 470, Q: 176, Tla: 1,326. Favourite: Torbert. Owner: Mr. C. Gnanavel. Trainer: N. Rupa.

7. PEGASUS PLATE (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: STAR PROOF (K. Mukesh Kumar) 1, Beforethedawn (B. Nikhil) 2, Be My Prince (Anthony Raj) 3 and Azeria (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Not run: Catalyst. 1, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 34s. ₹ 17 (w), 8, 9 and 8 (p), SHP: 42, FP: 58, Q: 40, Tla: 302. Favourite: Queen Supreme. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

Jkt: ₹ 1,15,727 (one tkt), Runner up: 49,597 (one tkt), Mini Jkt: 45,102 (one tkt), Tr (i): 58 (683 tkts), (ii): 9,948 (six tkts).