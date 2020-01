Royal Chieftain claims Indian Republic Cup

Royal Chieftain (Nakhat Singh up) won the Indian Republic Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Wednesday (Jan. 29). The winner is the property of M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by R. Foley.

1. LITTLE MOUNT PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: STERN MAIDEN (Iltaf Hussain) 1, Three Of A Kind (Umesh) 2, Jericho (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Crimson Lane (Yash) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 02s. ₹50 (w), 6, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 87, Q: 33, Tla: 475. Favourite: Crimson Lane. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. LITTLE MOUNT PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: HARAN (Umesh) 1, Rhiannon (Antony Raj) 2, Medovik (Md. Asif Khan) 3 and Dance Of Waves (Yash) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 59.67s. ₹23 (w), 9, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 52, Q: 19, Tla: 123. Favourite: Rhiannon. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Mr. Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. MOONLIGHT DANCER PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: DEMERARA (Azfar Syeed) 1, Torbert (Yash) 2, Big Treasure (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Amaterasu (Umesh) 4. Not run: Perfect Support. 3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m 38.14s. ₹205 (w), 21, 49 and 13 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 248, Q: 195, Tla: 1,020. Favourite: Beauty Of The Turf. Owners: Mr. C.R. Balakumar & Mrs. Yasmeen Akbar. Trainer: A. Malick.

4. SEABISCUIT PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: VINTAGE BRUT (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Royal Rules (Yash) 2, Star Glitter (Trevor) 3 and Otus (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1/2, nk and lnk. 1m 24.97s. ₹17 (w), 6, 8 and 8 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 54, Q: 25, Tla: 134. Favourite: Star Glitter. Owner: Mr. Suchit Jayraj Shah. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

5. DHARMASENAN EBENEZER MEMORIAL CUP (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): FENI (Umesh) 1, Shalem (Trevor) 2, Epistoiary (Antony Raj) 5 and Regal Tiara (Md. Asif Khan) 4. Not run: Illustrious Ruler. 2-1/4, shd and 4. 59.36s. ₹11 (w) 6, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 8, FP: 34, Q: 16, Tla: 232. Favourite: Feni. Owner: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt.Ltd. Trainer: Mandanna.

6. INDIAN REPUBLIC CUP (1,600m) rated 60 to 85: ROYAL CHIEFTAIN (Nakhat Singh) 1, Star Elegant (R.N. Darshan) 2, Knight In Armour (Yash) 3 and Storm Flag (Trevor) 4. 1-3/4 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 37.54. ₹9 (w), 5 and 7 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 34, Q: 28, Tla: 95. Favourite: Royal Chieftain. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

7. ST. CATZ PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & above rated 0 to 25: STREET CAT (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Chanakya (Azfar Syeed) 2, Glorious Wind (Md. Hesnain) 3 and Nice To See You (Yash) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m 13.81s. ₹13 (w), 6, 10 and 10 (p), SHP: 30, FP: 69, Q: 34, Tla: 835. Favourite: Street Cat. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

Jkt: 4,858 (six tkts), Runner-up: 1,041 (12 tkts), Mini Jkt: 1,391 (eight tkts), Tr (i): 1,704 (five tkts), (ii): 50 (512 tkts).