Rodrigo, Rasputin, Successor and Champers On Ice please

July 22, 2022 18:10 IST

Rodrigo, Rasputin, Successor and Champers On Ice pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dalasan (Ayyar), Jack Baeur (Merchant) 41. Pair level. Ahren (Gore) 40. Easy. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Cellini (Ayyar), Aegon (T.S. Jodha) 1400/600m 55. They were easy. Pure (Parmar), Juiced (D.A. Naik) 51, 600/38. They were pushed and former finished four lengths ahead. Multiencrypted (Daman) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Champers On Ice (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Spring Grove (P. Dhebe) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Queen O’ War (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Rodrigo (Sandesh) 49.5, 600/37.5. Moved impressively. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Gusty Girl (Ayyar), Habibi (Mosin) 53, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

1000m: Mystical Rose (S.J. Sunil), My Treasure (Yash) 1-9, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Raffaello (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Beemer (Vinod), Champagne Smile (Ayyar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Scotland (Hamir), Wafy (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished two lengths ahead. Rasputin (Hamir), Remus (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level.

1200m: Dragoness (Daman), Mufaza (Parmar) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former who is in good shape finished a distance ahead. Successor (Sandesh), It’s My Time (Mosin) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/43. Former, who was four lengths behind at the start, easily covered the leeway and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: So So Special (S.G. Prasad) 1-41, 600/45. Easy.