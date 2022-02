Rodrigo and Endeavour excel

Mumbai:

07 February 2022 19:20 IST

Rodrigo and Endeavour excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Kardashian (Zameer) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Gazino (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. Mad Love (P. Naidu) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Mojo (app), Anoushka (P. Naidu) 50, 600/37. Former finished six lengths ahead. Endeavour (Mansoor) 50, 600/36. Moved impressively. Jubilant Journey (Raghuveer) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Rodrigo (Pradeep) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed. Dufy (P. Naidu), Dowsabel (Zameer) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead.

Race track:

600m: Eye On The Prize (Jaykumar), Royal Blue (Bhawani) 40. Pair level.

800m: Red Regent (Bhawani) 55, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Supreme Being (A. Prakash) 1-6, 600/41. Moved fluently. Black Cherry (Aniket) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Worked well. Red Merlot (Dashrath) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Good work.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Scaramanga (rb), Chatterbug (rb) 1-9, 600/40. Former ended five lengths in front. Distinction (Kaviraj), Frankie (Kirtish) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on Feb. 6:

Inner sand:

800m: Mysterious Girl (Akshay) 53, 600/40. Good. Mystic Bay (S.Sunil) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Evangeline (Akshay) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Fortune Teller (Zameer), Kingda Ka/Prosperine (P. Naidu) 55, 600/41. Both moved freely.

1000m: Air Power (Mosin) 1-8, 600/42. Urged. Full Of Grace (Zervan) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. Shae (rb), Polyneices (rb) 1-4, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Brave Beauty (Zervan), Absolute Star (Mudassar) 1-6, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on Feb. 5:

Inner sand:

600m: Rambler (rb) 38. Good. Candescent Star (Zeeshan) 38. Moved well. Giverny (Nazil) 1200/600m 41. Easy.

800m: Royal Crown (T. Mahesh) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Queens Pride (rb) 1-5, 600/38. Moved well. Demetrius (T.S. Jodha), Comaneci (rb) 1-9, 600/40. Former was three length superior. Sinner (Mansoor), Scotland (Raghuveer) 1-7, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

1200m: Seminole (P. Shinde), Liam (T.S. Jodha) 1-24, 600/40. They finished level freely. Tarzan (Chouhan) 1-20, 600/41. Moved attractively. Fleur De Lys (Raghuveer), Leto (Hamir) 1-20, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Lagarde (Trevor) 1-33, 600/39. Moved impressively. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha), Song Song Blue (rb) 1-38, 600/41. Pair urged and ended level.