Rochester and Furious N Fast please

Rochester and Furious N Fast pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec.29) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Faberge (Bhawani), Night Watch (rb) 41. Pair easy. Name Of The Game (D.A.Naik) 39. Moved freely. Double Nine (rb) 38. Good. Adeline (Bhawani) 40. Easy. 2/y/o Native Prince (Kuldeep) 39. Moved freely.

800m: 2/y/o Diffident/Callista (Kuldeep) 50, 600/37. Pressed. 2/y/o Rogue One (Dashrath) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o Win Legend/Grecian Halo (app) 53, 600/39.Moved freely. 2/y/o Impala (Kuldeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o Multidimensional/Cest Bon (Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. Pushed. 2/y/o Daring Eagle (App) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o Battle Bot (Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Snow Blast (Trevor) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o Win Legend/Integral (Dashrath), Falconette (app) 1-7, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Strong Values (Sandeep), Kotor (Trevor) 1-7, 600/40. They were pushed and ended level. Massimo (Neeraj), Shangri La (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. Swiftness (Dashrath), Square Moon (Nirmal) 1-8, 600/39. Former superior.

1200m: Furious N Fast (Prasad) 1-20, 600/39. Moved well.

Outer sand.

800m: Beshitkaash (Parbat) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Gran Paradiso (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Rochester (Ajinkya), Bottega Louie (V.Jodha) 1-6, 600/39. Former was superior. Impossible Dream (Trevor) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.