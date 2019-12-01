Races

Roberta and Hokkaido show out

more-in

Roberta and Hokkaido showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 1) morning at Mumbai.

Inner sand:

800m: 2/y/o Rubik Star (Bhawani), Flashing Honour (S. Sunil) 53.5, 600/40. Former moved well and finished level. 2/y/o Taimur (Bhawani), Lambretta (S. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths better.

1000m: Righteous (Roche), Del Mar (Zervan) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Play Safe (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Slightly urged. Night Hunt (Roushan), 2/y/o Salvo (Mahesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former superior. King Solomon (Parmar), Elation (Kharadi) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/os La Teste (Kadam), Splashing (Akshay) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/o Trinket (Bhawani), Pulverize (S. Sunil) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths in front. Tudor Hall (Akshay) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. One For The Glory (Roushan), 2/y/o Raechelles Pride (Mahesh) 1-10, 600/42. They moved freely. La Rondine (Kadam) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Nicollini (Roche), Sasakwa (Kharadi) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former was superior. Hokkaido (Kadam), Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former easily made up two lengths and finished level. Eagleinthesky (Roche), La Tonarella (Kharadi) 1-24, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. Martini (Parmar), Mzilikazi (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Anatevka (rb) 1200/600m 39. Moved freely.

1400m: Roberta (Kharadi), Kennedy (Roche) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Noble Heir (Roushan), Thomas Hardy (Akshay) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Both moved together freely.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 6:17:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/roberta-and-hokkaido-show-out/article30129933.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY