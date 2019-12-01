Roberta and Hokkaido show out

Roberta and Hokkaido showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 1) morning at Mumbai.

Inner sand:

800m: 2/y/o Rubik Star (Bhawani), Flashing Honour (S. Sunil) 53.5, 600/40. Former moved well and finished level. 2/y/o Taimur (Bhawani), Lambretta (S. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths better.

1000m: Righteous (Roche), Del Mar (Zervan) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Play Safe (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Slightly urged. Night Hunt (Roushan), 2/y/o Salvo (Mahesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former superior. King Solomon (Parmar), Elation (Kharadi) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/os La Teste (Kadam), Splashing (Akshay) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/o Trinket (Bhawani), Pulverize (S. Sunil) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths in front. Tudor Hall (Akshay) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. One For The Glory (Roushan), 2/y/o Raechelles Pride (Mahesh) 1-10, 600/42. They moved freely. La Rondine (Kadam) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Nicollini (Roche), Sasakwa (Kharadi) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former was superior. Hokkaido (Kadam), Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former easily made up two lengths and finished level. Eagleinthesky (Roche), La Tonarella (Kharadi) 1-24, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. Martini (Parmar), Mzilikazi (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Anatevka (rb) 1200/600m 39. Moved freely.

1400m: Roberta (Kharadi), Kennedy (Roche) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Noble Heir (Roushan), Thomas Hardy (Akshay) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Both moved together freely.