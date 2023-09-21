ADVERTISEMENT

River Of Gold, West Brook, Invincible and Multisided excel

September 21, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - BENGALURU:

River Of Gold, West Brook, Invincible and Multisided excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 21).

Inner sand:

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Chinky Pinky (Vivek) 45. Easy. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 41. Impressed. Ruling Goddess (Shreyas) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Oxytocin (R. Ravi) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-16, 600/46.5. Easy. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray.

1400m: White Roses (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Eased up in the last part. West Brook (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

