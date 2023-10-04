River Of Gold, Stormy Ocean, Worldly Wise and Cat Whiskers shine

October 04, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - BENGALURU:

River Of Gold, Stormy Ocean, Worldly Wise and Cat Whiskers shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 4).

Outer sand:

600m: Vysa (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Moved well. Dynamic Force (Antony) 45.5. Easy. Prince Abbess (D. Patel) 43. Pleased. My Visionary (Chetan K) 45.5. Strode out well. Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) 44. Worked well.

1000m: River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/40.5. A good display. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Jagadeesh) 1-15.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Blue God (Antony) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Brave Majesty (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Shaped well.