Ristretto and Sim Sim please

March 14, 2022 17:36 IST

Ristretto and Sim Sim pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Tristar (Zervan) 1200/600m 40. Easy. Lex Luthor (Nazil) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Kirkines (Neeraj), Gaugain (Nadeem) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Gazino (rb) 52.5, 600/39. Urged. Hilma Klint (Aniket) 57, 600/42. Easy. Habibi (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Pressed. Murwara Princess (S. Sunil), Sky Hawk (A. Gaikwad) 54, 600/39.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Petronia (A. Prakash) 52, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1000m: Kamaria (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/40. Moved fluently. Immortal Love (Neeraj), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-10, 600/41. Former superior. Steppenwolf (Zervan) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Sim Sim (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Responded well. Raffaello (P. Vinod) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Dormammu (Rupesh), Freedom (Bhawani) 1-24, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well.

1600m: Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-54, 600/44. Eased up in the last part.

Outer strip of race track:

600m: Golden Neil (Agarwal), Mont Blanc (app) 39. They finished level. Alejandro (rb) 40. Easy. Karyna (Bhawani), Red Regent (Rupesh) 39. Both were easy. Walshy (Zeeshan) 39. Easy.

800m: Hyperdimensional (Daman), Prince O’ War (Parmar) 51, 600/36. Pair moved level freely.

1000m: Fete Accompli (rb) 1-4, 600/35. Worked well. Nord (rb), Teispes (S. Amit) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Flashing Famous (S. Amit), Hagibis (rb) 1-2, 600/37. Former ended three lengths in front. Royal Blue (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Volare (Pradeep), Winstar (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 600/41. Both were easy. Crowning Jewel (Nadeem) 1-7, 600/37. Good. Daulat Mai (Agarwal), Viva La Vida (app) and Lightning Blaze (Aniket) 1-2, 600/37. Daulat Mai finished three lengths in front. Sussing (S. Amit), Flashing Force (rb) 1-4, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. Fortune Cookie (Ayyar) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Reciprocity (S. Amit), Shadows (rb) 1-1, 600/36. Former was two lengths superior. Waverunner (rb), Red Riot (S. Amit) 1-3, 600/35. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Chat (A. Prakash), Perhaps (Nazil) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former was superior. Inishmore (Shelar), Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 1-16, 1000/1-1, 800/48, 600/34. Former made up three lengths and easily finished two lengths ahead. Dawnstar (S. Amit) 1-23, 600/39. Moved freely. Michigan (Agarwal) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/37. Moved attractively. Next Stop The Moon (rb), Wafy (Mansoor) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 600/36. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Ristretto (T.S. Jodha), Attained (P. Shinde) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Brazos (D.A. Naik), Gimme (Parmar) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level. She Is On Fire (Zervan) 1-8, 600/42. Responded well. Kingda Ka/Prosperine (Pradeep), Scottish Scholar (A. Gaikwad) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Caprifla (rb), Vikramaditya (Hamir) and Endeavour (Mansoor) 1-6, 600/40. Caprifla jumped out well and finished three lengths ahead. My Princess (Shubham), World Is One (rb) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.