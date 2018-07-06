Next Story
Rikki Tikki Tavi, Good Time Indeed, Game Changer and Panjabi Girl excel

Rikki Tikki Tavi, Good Time Indeed, Game Changer and Panjabi Girl excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 7)

Outer sand:

600m: Air Of Distinction (Samson) 44.5. Easy. Orenda (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Bradfield College (Neeraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Bonafide (Yash), Who'syourdaddy (Kiran Naidu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Reference (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Moved well. Astron (Koushik) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Note. Kerazano (Neeraj), Tequila Tornado (Qureshi) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit.

1400m: Sacred Roman (Sandesh) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Game Changer (Suraj), Blue Moon (Zervan) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Former impressed. Velocidad (Srinath) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Hukum (R. Marshall) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Brainstorm (Akshay) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Your Royal Majesty (Sandesh) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1600m: Van Dyke (Sandesh) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Easy. Isn't She Lovely (Neeraj), Most Welcome (N. Rajesh) 1-58, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Natalma (Sandesh) 1-57, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Roberta (Zervan) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Rikki Tikki Tavi (P.S. Chouhan) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Good Time Indeed (S. John) 1-57, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Panjabi Girl (R. Marshall) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fin nick.

