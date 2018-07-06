Rikki Tikki Tavi, Good Time Indeed, Game Changer and Panjabi Girl excel

more-in

Rikki Tikki Tavi, Good Time Indeed, Game Changer and Panjabi Girl excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 7)

Outer sand:

600m: Air Of Distinction (Samson) 44.5. Easy. Orenda (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Bradfield College (Neeraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Bonafide (Yash), Who'syourdaddy (Kiran Naidu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Reference (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Moved well. Astron (Koushik) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Note. Kerazano (Neeraj), Tequila Tornado (Qureshi) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit.

1400m: Sacred Roman (Sandesh) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Game Changer (Suraj), Blue Moon (Zervan) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Former impressed. Velocidad (Srinath) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Hukum (R. Marshall) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Brainstorm (Akshay) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Your Royal Majesty (Sandesh) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1600m: Van Dyke (Sandesh) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Easy. Isn't She Lovely (Neeraj), Most Welcome (N. Rajesh) 1-58, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Natalma (Sandesh) 1-57, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Roberta (Zervan) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Rikki Tikki Tavi (P.S. Chouhan) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Good Time Indeed (S. John) 1-57, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Panjabi Girl (R. Marshall) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fin nick.