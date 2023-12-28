GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rieko, Philosophy, Armory and Tehani excel

December 28, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - BENGALURU:  

Rieko, Philosophy, Armory and Tehani excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 28).

Inner sand:

1000m: Elite Agent (rb), Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Rieko (S. John), Nevada Gold (S. Shereef) 1-22, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Snowpiercer (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Strode out well. Tehani (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

1000m: She’s A Lady (D. Patel) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Honey Cake (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Philosophy (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Ricardo (S. John) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Armory (Saddam H), Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former put up a fine display. Ruling Dynasty (Chetan K) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Monterio (S. John), Daiki (Antony) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. My Visionary (Chetan K), Samachar (Vivek) 1-49, (1,400-600) 59. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.