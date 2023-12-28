Rieko, Philosophy, Armory and Tehani excel

December 28, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Rieko, Philosophy, Armory and Tehani excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 28).

Inner sand:

1000m: Elite Agent (rb), Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Rieko (S. John), Nevada Gold (S. Shereef) 1-22, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Snowpiercer (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Strode out well. Tehani (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

1000m: She’s A Lady (D. Patel) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Honey Cake (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Philosophy (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Ricardo (S. John) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Armory (Saddam H), Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former put up a fine display. Ruling Dynasty (Chetan K) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Monterio (S. John), Daiki (Antony) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. My Visionary (Chetan K), Samachar (Vivek) 1-49, (1,400-600) 59. Former finished eight lengths ahead.