Rieko, Exceed and Philosophy shine

December 21, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

Rieko, Exceed and Philosophy shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec 21)

Outer sand: 600m: Monterio (S. John), Daiki (Antony) 44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Crime Of Passion (rb), Dawn Rising (Salman K) 46. They moved freely.

1200m: Pneuma (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Rieko (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Retains form.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1400m: Kamet (Antony), Inspire (S. John) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Exceed (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Aliyar) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Philosophy (Antony), La Reina (D. Patel) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished distance ahead. Foi (Jagadeesh), Quick Witted (Darshan) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

