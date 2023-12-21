ADVERTISEMENT

Rieko, Exceed and Philosophy shine

December 21, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Rieko, Exceed and Philosophy shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec 21)

Outer sand: 600m: Monterio (S. John), Daiki (Antony) 44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Crime Of Passion (rb), Dawn Rising (Salman K) 46. They moved freely.

1200m: Pneuma (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Rieko (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Retains form.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate practice — inner sand: 1400m: Kamet (Antony), Inspire (S. John) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Exceed (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Aliyar) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Philosophy (Antony), La Reina (D. Patel) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished distance ahead. Foi (Jagadeesh), Quick Witted (Darshan) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US