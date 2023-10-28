Ricardo, Blue God, Czar and Never Give In excel

October 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ricardo, Blue God, Czar and Never Give In excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct. 28).

Inner sand:

1000m: Lauterbrunnen (Rajesh K), Ice Storm (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Marzgovel (Darshan) 1-23, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. A fine display.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Jokshan (Chetan K) 45.5. Easy. Synthesis (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit. Chisox (rb) 45.5. Moved well.

1000m: Never Give In (Antony), a 2-y-o (Be Safe - Panthera) (rb) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Fodness Of You (Prabhakaran) 1-14, 600/44. Shaped well.

1200m: Dallas Drifter (S. Shareef) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Czar (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Contador (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Emeraldo (S. Shareef) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Ricardo (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Strode out well. Blue God (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Southernaristocrat (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Stretched out well.

1400m: Augusto (S. Shareef) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Phoenix Surprise (S. Shareef) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Stretched out well.