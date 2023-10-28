HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ricardo, Blue God, Czar and Never Give In excel

October 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ricardo, Blue God, Czar and Never Give In excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct. 28).

Inner sand:

1000m: Lauterbrunnen (Rajesh K), Ice Storm (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Marzgovel (Darshan) 1-23, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. A fine display.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Jokshan (Chetan K) 45.5. Easy. Synthesis (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit. Chisox (rb) 45.5. Moved well.

1000m: Never Give In (Antony), a 2-y-o (Be Safe - Panthera) (rb) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Fodness Of You (Prabhakaran) 1-14, 600/44. Shaped well.

1200m: Dallas Drifter (S. Shareef) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Czar (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Contador (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Emeraldo (S. Shareef) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Ricardo (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Strode out well. Blue God (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Southernaristocrat (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Stretched out well.

1400m: Augusto (S. Shareef) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Phoenix Surprise (S. Shareef) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Stretched out well.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.