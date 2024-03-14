March 14, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Mumbai

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s speedy filly Reminiscence, who has won comfortably in her last two starts, is poised for a hat-trick in The Hindu Trophy, the main event of the Thursday’s (Mar. 14) evening races here.

Rails will be placed 5 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m, 9 metres wide from 800m to 500m and thereafter 6 metres wide upto the winning post.

1. RACE MIRROR CUP (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 5.00 p.m.: 1. Stole My Heart (6) Neeraj 61.5, 2. Galloping Glory (3) Bhawani 57.5, 3. Rising Power (2) S. Saba 56, 4. Marlboro Man (5) J. Chinoy 52.5, 5. Leo The Lion (1) Mustakim 50 and 6. Fantastic Flare (4) K. Nazil 49.

1. STOLE MY HEART, 2. LEO THE LION

2. INDIARACE.COM TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 5.30: 1. El Greco (2) C. Umesh 59, 2. Endurance (1) S. Saqlain 58.5, 3. Rush (6) S. Sunil 55.5, 4. Kimiko (3) C.S. Jodha 55, 5. Wild Thing (7) Parmar 55, 6. Yuletide (4) Mustakim 53.5 and 7. Alexandros (5) Neeraj 52.5.

1. EL GRECO, 2. ENDURANCE

3. TIMES OF INDIA TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 6.00: 1. Baklava (1) Mustakim 56, 2. Doron (3) J. Chinoy 56, 3. Inverness (9) Santosh G 56, 4. Aerodynamic (7) P. Trevor 54.5, 5. Equilateral (2) Bhawani 54.5, 6. Expedite (6) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Gypsy Soul (8) H.M. Akshay 54.5, 8. La Dolce Vita (10) Imran Chisty 54.5, 9. Ocean (11) Neeraj 54.5, 10. Silver Braid (4) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 11. Star Impact (5) S. Saqlain 54.5.

1. LA DOLCE VITA, 2. OCEAN, 3. DORON

4. THE HINDU TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 6.30: 1. Superlative (2) P. Shinde 61, 2. Reminiscence (3) P.S. Chouhan 60, 3. Outlander (6) R. Ajinkya 56.5, 4. Portofino Bay (4) P. Trevor 56, 5. Cipher (1) H. Gore 54.5, 6. Majestic Warrior (8) Mustakim 53, 7. Maysara (5) S. Saba 53 and 8. Esperanza (7) T.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. REMINISCENCE, 2. OUTLANDER, 3. PORTOFINO BAY

5. RACINGPULSE.IN TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 7.00: 1. Pure (1) P. Dhebe 59, 2. Balenciaga (5) P. Trevor 58, 3. Attained (7) Imran Chisty 54, 4. The General (4) Bhawani 54, 5. Brego (6) C.S. Jodha 52, 6. Lion King (8) P. Vinod 52, 7. King Marco (3) V. Bunde 51.5, 8. Fontana (9) Kirtish 51 and 9. Eclairage (2) Neeraj 50.5.

1. BREGO, 2. ATTAINED, 3. PURE

6. MID-DAY TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 7.30: 1. Toscana (10) R. Ajinkya 61, 2. Light Of Life (7) S. Saqlain 60, 3. Mi Arion (5) P.S. Chouhan 59.5, 4. Alpha Gene (2) Mosin 58, 5. Golden Rule (3) T.S. Jodha 58, 6. Juliana (4) Bhawani 58, 7. Charming Star (8) Mustakim 55, 8. Anoushka (11) K. Nazil 53.5, 9. Sky Hawk (1) Merchant 53.5, 10. Tarzan (6) J. Chinoy 52 and 11. Lightning Blaze (9) M.S. Deora 49.

1. TOSCANA, 2. MI ARION, 3. JULIANA

Day’s Best: EL GRECO

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

