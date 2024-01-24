Reminiscence shines

January 24, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Reminiscence shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Raffaello (P. Vinod), Balenciaga (H. Gore) 41. Former ended three lengths in front. Ataash (Mosin) 41. Easy. Doctor Dolly (Merchant) 41. Moved freely. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Azrinaz (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Chopin (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant) 54, 600/39. Urged. Champagne’s Smile (P. Vinod) 52, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Seeking Alpha (Kirtish), The Panther (Chouhan) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level.

1200m: Balthazaar (S. Sunil) 1800/600m 1-26. Easy.

1400m: Supernatural (C. Umesh) 1-42, 600/42. Easy. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-42, 600/42. Easy.

1600m: Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-49, 1400/1-35, 600/45. Responded well to the urgings. Christofle (Kirtish) 1-57, 600/44. Easy. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-57, 600/44. Easy.